Lithotripsy Devices Market to reach USD 2.03 billion by 2025. Lithotripsy Devices Market valued approximately USD 1.28 billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.24% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major factors speculated to augment the markets are high-tech developments and escalating prevalence of urolithiasis. Increasing no. of evolving markets is one of the likely opportunistic areas for the growth of the market whereas stringent healthcare restructurings in the US is one of the prime restraining factors of the market. Lithotripsy is a non-invasive treatment using ultrasonic shock waves to degenerate kidney or ureteric stones to allow passage through the urinary tract system with minimal pain to the patient.

Global Lithotripsy Devices Market is segmented based on Type, Application, and End-User. The Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Devices subsegment of Type segment is expected to show a tendency of dominance with largest market share through forecasted period. Moreover, Kidney Stones and Hospitals subsegment is also expected to show a similar tendency of the highest market share size in the Application and End-User segment respectively.

The regional analysis of Global Lithotripsy Devices Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to countries like India, China & Japan, and increasing population in the region has resulted in the growing requirements for energy the Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

§ Intracorporeal

§ Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) Devices

By Application:

§ Pancreatic Stones

§ Kidney Stones

§ Bile Duct Stones

§ Ureteral Stones

By End-User:

§ Ambulatory Surgical Centers

§ Hospitals

§ Others

By Regions:

§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

§ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

§ Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Storz Medical AG, Siemens AG, Richard Wolf, Medispec Inc., Novamedtek, Olympus corp., Dornier Medtech, Boston Scientific Corp., Walz Elektronik, Direx Group, COOK, LUMENIS, C. R. Bard, Inc., and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

Target Audience of the Lithotripsy Devices Market Study:

§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

§ Venture capitalists

§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Table of content:

Market Snapshot

Key Trends

Estimation Methodology

Research Assumption

Objective of the Study

Market Definition & Scope

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Porter’s 5 Force Model

PEST Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

