Roland-Garros and OPPO proudly announce their extended premium partnership for 2022 and 2023 tournaments

· The French Tennis Federation and global leading technology company: OPPO, a Premium Partner of Roland-Garros since 2019, are delighted to announce the renewal of their partnership agreement for the next two editions of the tournament (2022 and 2023).

OPPO as Roland-Garros' premium partner

PARIS, FRANCE - Media OutReach - 13 April 2022 -"The FFT is delighted to renew this agreement with OPPO, a loyal partner with whom we share a desire for innovation. This collaboration with an international brand reinforces our strategy to increase Roland-Garros's influence worldwide," announced Gilles Moretton, President of the FFT. This collaboration between the Parisian Grand Slam and OPPO is centred around innovation and technology. Roland-Garros and OPPO share the same values and aim to constantly reinvent themselves in order to offer an optimal user experience. OPPO recently launched a new brand proposition, "Inspiration Ahead", which affirms this ambition and ties in with the Roland-Garros tournament's new signature, "Move the lines, with style"."Inspiration Ahead means showing confidence and poise when we are moving forward. It encourages us to remain resolved and graceful as brave the storm and break the stagnation. Participating sports events is fantastic for OPPO to convey the mutually inspirational spirit and communicate OPPO's technology innovation experience with our global users,"announced William Liu, OPPO's President of Global Marketing. OPPO as the 4th consecutive year premium partner hopes to bring tennis inspiration with its unique imaging technology to witness, capture and participate in these precious spirits on the court. Also, inspiring tennis fans to always be confident and become better ones while facing obstacles and adversities.Within the framework of the 2022 tournament (from 16th May to 5th June), OPPO, who benefit from extensive visibility on the stadium's show courts, will roll out the "RG x OPPO Photo Gallery", a digital exhibition of photos taken exclusively with OPPO's newest flagship device:Find X5 Pro, thus unlocking its immense potential of unique imaging capabilities. These photos will also be displayed during the Roland-Garros tournament, in order to allow the spectators in the stadium to admire them.This year once again, OPPO will collaborate with the "Shot of the Day", a video of every day's best shot or rally, which will be posted on the tournament's various digital platforms.

About Roland Garros

In the eyes of sports fans, and indeed the general public, Roland Garros is an unmissable event. The 2021 tournament was broadcast in 222 countries worldwide, confirming the tournament's status as a first-class international sporting event. Organised by the French Tennis Federation, Roland Garros is the only Grand Slam tournament to be played on clay, one of the oldest and most noble surfaces in the history of tennis.





About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find X and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 50 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.



