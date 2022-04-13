WonderPlanet Inc. to Establish Overseas Subsidiary to Conduct Blockchain Game Business

Establishing a cooperative framework through business alliances and equity participation

TOKYO, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WonderPlanet Inc.(Location: Japan; Headquarters: Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture; Founder and CEO: Tomoki Tsunekawa; TSE Growth: Securities Code 4199; hereinafter "WonderPlanet"), an entertainment company led by Founder and CEO Tomoki Tsunekawa, an entertainment service provider, announces that its Board of Directors has resolved at its ordinary meeting held on April 13, 2022, to establish a subsidiary company, WPBC Pte. Ltd., in Singapore to engage in blockchain game-related business.

Subsidiary Establishment Background and Purpose

With the rapid progress of the Web3 trend and the spread of the use of blockchain technology, the game-related business, one of our business domains, is expanding from its previous market domain to new market domains such as NFT, GameFi, and Metaverse.

We have been studying and discussing business development in these areas, both on our own and in collaboration with other companies. Through various studies and surveys conducted during this process, we have recognized the high potential for market growth in these areas. In particular, the penetration of these businesses among general consumers in overseas markets is progressing at a faster pace than in the Japanese market.

We have been publishing smartphone games overseas developed by our company and our partners as a pillar of our business, and the system and know-how for publishing games overseas is one of the our strengths.

In order to leverage this strength and consider and promote various forms of business development centered on the overseas publishing business of blockchain games, we have decided to establish our wholly owned subsidiary "WPBC Pte. Ltd. Singapore, which was selected as our base location because of its favorable business environment for the overseas distribution of blockchain games.

Future Prospects

We will promote the development of an overseas publishing system for full-fledged entry into the business, centering on this subsidiary. At the same time, we will consider establishing a cooperative framework through business alliances and investments with game developers and blockchain-related companies.

Outline of Subsidiary to be Established

1.Name: WPBC Pte. Ltd.

2.Location: Republic of Singapore

3.Business: Blockchain Game Business

4.Shareholder: WonderPlanet Inc. 100%

5.Establishment: May 2022 (scheduled)

About WonderPlanet Inc.

We plan, develop and operate games for smartphones in Japan and internationally.

It was listed on the Growth Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in June 2021. With two bases, Nagoya Studio and Tokyo Studio, we are engaged in overseas distribution, development, and operation of titles developed by other companies in addition to our own titles.

The Tokyo Studio, which is in charge of overseas publishing, has the advantage of integrated overseas development, and its know-how and organizational structure that can handle everything from marketing to overseas development and operation, which have been cultivated through the long-term operation of its titles, will be an advantage in this new business development.

Outline of WonderPlanet Inc.

Company Name: WonderPlanet Inc.

Location: Japan

Headquarters: 5F New Sakae Building, 3-23-18 Nishiki, Naka-ku, Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture, Japan

Date of establishment: September 3, 2012

Capital: 1,315,730 thousand yen(including capital reserves, as of the end of February 2022)

Representative: Tomoki Tsunekawa, Founder and CEO

Business description: Entertainment service business

Official Web site: https://wonderpla.net/en/