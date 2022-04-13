Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan soon to obtain Pfizer COVID vaccine for children 5-11

Nation negotiating with 3 parties, including China's Fosun Pharma

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/13 18:53
Child receiving flu shot in New Taipei City in 2020. 

Child receiving flu shot in New Taipei City in 2020.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on Wednesday (April 13) said Taiwan is in the last stage of acquiring Pfizer's COVID vaccine for children ages five to 11.

During a session of the Legislative Yuan that morning, Kuomintang (KMT) Legislator Wayne Chiang (蔣萬安) pointed out that while the Ministry of Education has relaxed the threshold for suspending schools over COVID cases, children under the age of 18 have not yet received their booster shot and the supply of the Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT) vaccine is dwindling. Chen responded that there is a plentiful supply of the other mRNA vaccine, Moderna, which is being widely used across the world as a booster shot.

However, Chen conceded that the issue of whether Moderna is suitable for children is still being researched. He noted that the protective power of the COVID vaccines gradually decreases after the second dose and that a third dose is needed after a certain period of time.

Chiang then asked Chen to provide a status report on the procurement of vaccines for children. Chen said the shots suitable for children five to 11 years old are manufactured by Pfizer, not BioNTech.

According to Chen, the acquisition of the vaccine from Pfizer has been complicated by the fact that the negotiations involve four parties. However, he stated that the negotiations have reached the "final stage."

During a break in the proceedings, the media asked Chen whether the four parties involved in the negotiations consist of Pfizer, BioNTech, Taiwan, and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical. Chen confirmed this was "correct."

vaccinating children
vaccinating students
Covid vaccine
Pfizer vaccine
mRNA vaccines
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's 3rd shot rate reaches 50% amid Omicron surge
Taiwan's 3rd shot rate reaches 50% amid Omicron surge
2022/04/01 17:38
Taiwan's nightclubs, bars require proof of 3rd COVID shot
Taiwan's nightclubs, bars require proof of 3rd COVID shot
2022/03/28 18:13
Taiwan to buy 2 million doses of Novavax COVID vaccine
Taiwan to buy 2 million doses of Novavax COVID vaccine
2022/03/24 11:03
Foreign ministry welcomes Philippines' acceptance of Taiwan vaccine certification
Foreign ministry welcomes Philippines' acceptance of Taiwan vaccine certification
2022/03/12 09:25
Taiwan, Philippines likely to mutually recognize COVID vaccine cards by March 8: MECO
Taiwan, Philippines likely to mutually recognize COVID vaccine cards by March 8: MECO
2022/03/07 16:49

Updated : 2022-04-13 19:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei residents rattled by roar of fighter jets early Tuesday morning
Taipei residents rattled by roar of fighter jets early Tuesday morning
Taiwan has no plans to open borders to tourists in May
Taiwan has no plans to open borders to tourists in May
Taiwan reports 439 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 439 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 551 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 551 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 744 local COVID cases, all-time record
Taiwan reports 744 local COVID cases, all-time record
Taiwan reveals criteria for asymptomatic, mild cases to isolate at home
Taiwan reveals criteria for asymptomatic, mild cases to isolate at home
Taiwan to consider purchasing decommissioned US littoral combat ships
Taiwan to consider purchasing decommissioned US littoral combat ships
Taiwan to raise threshold for schools to cancel to 1/3 of classes
Taiwan to raise threshold for schools to cancel to 1/3 of classes
'1st tuna fish’ caught in Pingtung this year sells for over NT$2 million in south Taiwan auction
'1st tuna fish’ caught in Pingtung this year sells for over NT$2 million in south Taiwan auction
Relatives of foreign residents can now apply to visit Taiwan
Relatives of foreign residents can now apply to visit Taiwan