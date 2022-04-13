Experts praise Taiwan’s plan to promote NCO contacts with US counterparts

Taiwan will work with the United States to improve the training of its NCOs. Taiwan will work with the United States to improve the training of its NCOs. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A plan by the military to promote contacts between non-commissioned officers (NCOs) and their American counterparts this year is receiving praise from defense experts, reports said Wednesday (April 13).

Exchanges already exist between senior officers, but it is believed expanding cooperation to NCOs will boost the morale and efficiency of the military, CNA reported.

Shu Hsiao-huang (舒孝煌), an analyst at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, described NCOs as a crucial element of the military, as they receive training for long periods and master the handling of a diverse array of weapons systems. However, until now, they have had little opportunity to work with and learn from members of the U.S. and other armed forces, as the majority of their training takes place in Taiwan, Shu said.

The expert pointed out that Ukrainian soldiers' success using personal weapons systems against the Russian invaders is the result of past training by U.S. officers. The new program might help Taiwanese NCOs improve their practical knowledge of weapons they have in common with the U.S. military, according to Shu.

Chieh Chung (揭仲) of the National Policy Foundation agreed that NCOs play a key role in the armed forces of the U.S. and European nations due to their professional background and that improving the training of their Taiwanese counterparts is essential.