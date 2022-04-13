Heineken Taiwan pop-up museum features immersive experience

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A new Heineken pop-up museum reveals the history of the 150-year-old company and a free beer is available for visitors, beginning Thursday (April 14) at Huashan 1914 Creative Park.

Heineken Taiwan will host a four-day exhibition titled “Star Brewing” that features a replica of a signature metallic wine barrel previously showcased in the Heineken museum in The Netherlands. Additionally, the exhibition begins with the key events and history of Heineken and looks back to 1873, when the brand was founded by Gerard Heineken in Amsterdam.

Visitors will experience an immersive tunnel built with wheat and two screens that show the wheat, hops, and water Heineken uses to produce both beer and whiskey.

After passing through the tunnel, participants will encounter a massive installation of the aforementioned wine barrel replica followed by a “ball pool” that brings to life the fermentation process. According to the company, the secret to producing quality beer is hidden in the ball-pool-like horizontal brewing tank which contains the unique A-yeast and undergoes 28 days of fermentation.

General Manager Michael Chen said that Heineken has been developing in Taiwan for over 20 years and is dedicated to creating good moments with beer for people to gather together. They also work hard to innovate and launch new products, such as non-alcoholic beer and Heineken silver.

Entry to the exhibition is free, and a free kettle of beer is available for those who book in advance. For more information, please visit the Heineken Taiwan Facebook page.