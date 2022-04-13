Foxconn creates new subsidiary brand ‘iCana’ in multi-pronged acquisition

A head pops out through a Foxconn logo in Shenzhen. A head pops out through a Foxconn logo in Shenzhen. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese firm Foxconn announced on Wednesday (April 13) that it has acquired fabless IC design firm arQana’s wireless telecommunications business, which it has merged with AchernarTek Inc. to form a new entity.

The merger has brought about a new brand, “iCana”, which includes AchernarTek, arQana Taiwan, and arQana Belgium, according to the website for the newly-founded label. It will operate as a full subsidiary of the Taiwanese conglomerate.

The takeover will help Foxconn better deliver solutions for clients in the wireless market, especially for components used in electric vehicles (EV) and 5G radio technologies, per an ETToday report.

The merger allows arQana Taiwan, arQana Belgium, and AchernarTek to continue building out their high-performance wireless solutions. These not only include further innovation to 5G Sub-6 GHz and mmWave products, but also an expanded presence in the growing EV market.

“Foxconn is a company that shares our vision to be the brightest star in the 5G universe. This acquisition benefits enormously our customers, accelerating our product introductions, shortening components’ time to market, and helping the future growth of the business,” said Glenn Vandevoorde, CEO of iCana and former CEO of arQana.

“With the support of Foxconn, we will continue to use our expertise to create new products and penetrate new markets to cover the semiconductor needs of multiple industries, starting with semiconductor components for Electric Vehicles,” he added.

“Being part of the Foxconn family will also boost our ability to innovate faster, navigate the challenges, and capitalize on the opportunities of this decade.”