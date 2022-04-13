Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Foxconn creates new subsidiary brand ‘iCana’ in multi-pronged acquisition

Company aims to improve its wireless solutions for 5G, electric vehicle market

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/13 17:53
A head pops out through a Foxconn logo in Shenzhen. 

A head pops out through a Foxconn logo in Shenzhen.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese firm Foxconn announced on Wednesday (April 13) that it has acquired fabless IC design firm arQana’s wireless telecommunications business, which it has merged with AchernarTek Inc. to form a new entity.

The merger has brought about a new brand, “iCana”, which includes AchernarTek, arQana Taiwan, and arQana Belgium, according to the website for the newly-founded label. It will operate as a full subsidiary of the Taiwanese conglomerate.

The takeover will help Foxconn better deliver solutions for clients in the wireless market, especially for components used in electric vehicles (EV) and 5G radio technologies, per an ETToday report.

The merger allows arQana Taiwan, arQana Belgium, and AchernarTek to continue building out their high-performance wireless solutions. These not only include further innovation to 5G Sub-6 GHz and mmWave products, but also an expanded presence in the growing EV market.

“Foxconn is a company that shares our vision to be the brightest star in the 5G universe. This acquisition benefits enormously our customers, accelerating our product introductions, shortening components’ time to market, and helping the future growth of the business,” said Glenn Vandevoorde, CEO of iCana and former CEO of arQana.

“With the support of Foxconn, we will continue to use our expertise to create new products and penetrate new markets to cover the semiconductor needs of multiple industries, starting with semiconductor components for Electric Vehicles,” he added.

“Being part of the Foxconn family will also boost our ability to innovate faster, navigate the challenges, and capitalize on the opportunities of this decade.”
Foxconn
Foxconn electric vehicles
arQana
merger
acquisition

RELATED ARTICLES

Terry Guo calls for cyber warfare task force in Taiwan
Terry Guo calls for cyber warfare task force in Taiwan
2022/03/25 10:36
Foxconn restarts factory in Shenzhen after pandemic-induced pause
Foxconn restarts factory in Shenzhen after pandemic-induced pause
2022/03/16 17:20
Taiwan's Foxconn offers royalty-free licenses to 1,400 patents
Taiwan's Foxconn offers royalty-free licenses to 1,400 patents
2022/03/16 15:11
First electric bus from Taiwan’s Foxconn hits the road in Kaohsiung
First electric bus from Taiwan’s Foxconn hits the road in Kaohsiung
2022/03/16 12:22
Desert Fox: Taiwan's Foxconn plans mega-fab in Saudi Arabia
Desert Fox: Taiwan's Foxconn plans mega-fab in Saudi Arabia
2022/03/15 12:00

Updated : 2022-04-13 18:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei residents rattled by roar of fighter jets early Tuesday morning
Taipei residents rattled by roar of fighter jets early Tuesday morning
Taiwan has no plans to open borders to tourists in May
Taiwan has no plans to open borders to tourists in May
Taiwan reports 439 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 439 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 551 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 551 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 744 local COVID cases, all-time record
Taiwan reports 744 local COVID cases, all-time record
Taiwan reveals criteria for asymptomatic, mild cases to isolate at home
Taiwan reveals criteria for asymptomatic, mild cases to isolate at home
Taiwan to consider purchasing decommissioned US littoral combat ships
Taiwan to consider purchasing decommissioned US littoral combat ships
Taiwan to raise threshold for schools to cancel to 1/3 of classes
Taiwan to raise threshold for schools to cancel to 1/3 of classes
'1st tuna fish’ caught in Pingtung this year sells for over NT$2 million in south Taiwan auction
'1st tuna fish’ caught in Pingtung this year sells for over NT$2 million in south Taiwan auction
Taiwanese in Wuhan report signs of looming lockdown
Taiwanese in Wuhan report signs of looming lockdown