TEDxTaipei founder calls for linking US and Taiwan's chip talent programs

U.S. and Taiwan flags on a map. (Getty Images) U.S. and Taiwan flags on a map. (Getty Images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Jason Hsu (許毓仁), the founder of TEDxTaipei, former Kuomintang (KMT) legislator, and technology policy advisor, has called for greater talent exchange between Taiwan and U.S. semiconductor industries.

In an in-depth commentary published by the Brookings Institute, Hsu discussed what the new global geopolitical tensions unleashed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine mean for Taiwan and its strategic semiconductor industry.

Looking at the dynamics of the great power competition between Russia, China, and the U.S, Hsu argued for sustained, deepening integration between Taiwan and the U.S. chip industries, one which enables Taiwan to become more resilient. To achieve this, more resources must go to training and developing industry talent, he said.

Hsu pointed out that Taiwan’s semiconductor success was built on the back of sustained government support for the sector over many decades.

The Biden administration is poised to pour US$50 billion (NT$1.45 trillion) into the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) for America Act. Hsu called on Washington to devote more of the funds to training programs to cultivate and retain the engineering talent the industry needs.

Hsu added that Taiwan, like the U.S., is also facing a critical shortage of semiconductor professionals, which is why its government launched the Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute (TSRI) in January 2019. To remedy the situation in both countries, Hsu proposed bilateral exchange programs and joint research projects be established.

“The TSRI (Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute) should collaborate with the American Semiconductor Academy (ASA) Initiative, a collaborative national education network of faculty at universities and colleges across the U.S. who are engaged in semiconductor research and education, to provide in-depth R&D and cross-training programs,” he added.

Hsu said the scope of the upcoming CHIPS Act should be expanded beyond fab building and spur U.S.-Taiwan integration across integrated circuit (IC) design, advanced packaging, and testing. To this end, the federal funds should go to tax credits, immigration programs, STEM education subsidies, and investment incentives, he added.

Deeper integration must be mutually inclusive and beneficial for both Taipei and Washington, rather than one partner dominating the other, Hsu said. It is in both countries’ interests for Taiwan to increase its military and economic self-reliance, he asserted.