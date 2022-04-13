Edge AI Software Market Trends 2022 | Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2027

Astute Analytica released a new report on the Edge AI Software Market. In addition to primary and secondary research, the report provides a comprehensive assessment of the global Edge AI Software Market. In addition, the report explores the parent industry and its strategic implications in depth.

The Edge AI Software Market size was US$ 1,300 million in 2021. The Edge AI Software Market size is forecast to reach US$ 8,049.8 million by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.

This report examines the Edge AI Software Market globally by segment, taking into account market opportunities, size, innovations, sales, and overall growth. The report offers an in-depth analysis of market parameters such as market size, share, volume, forecast industry trends, and, therefore, changes in market prices over the next year.

This report examines business growth patterns, industry trends, and research methodologies. The company’s production strategies and methods, development platforms, and product models directly influence the market, so even a slight change would influence the report as a whole.

Among the topics covered in this report are R&D, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, and the growth of industry participants. In addition, to cost analysis, a variety of other factors are taken into account, including production, revenue, production rate, consumption, imports/exports, supply/demand, gross, market share, and CAGR. This report describes market influences, inclinations, and relevant segments and subsegments.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The purpose of this report is to provide market players in this field with an insight into COVID-19’s impact, which can help players evaluate strategies. There have been a number of manufacturing operations and supply chains affected by COVID-19. In response, the economy has experienced a recession and high inflation rates. Additionally, the pandemic disrupted the international movements of several industries. Labor shortages and a lack of logistics movement made the whole industry vulnerable. End-user businesses suffered severe financial losses as a result of lockdown.

Leading Competitors

The report provides a detailed examination of the market’s competition and comprehensive information about its vendors as well as Company Profiles, Product Specifications, Sales and Production Capacity, Revenue, Price, and Gross Margin for the year 2022-2027.

The leading prominent companies profiled in the Edge AI Software Market report are:

AWS

Google

IBM

Microsoft

Azion technologies

Anagog Ltd.

Foghorn Systems Inc.

Chaos Prime Inc.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Imagimob

Nutanix

Octonion

Synaptics

TIBCO Software

Veea Inc

Clearblade Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Advance Industries

Banking and Insurance

Chemical Agriculture

Consumers

Cross Vertical

Energy And Material

Health Care Infrastructure

Media and Entertainment

Public Sector Utilities

Retail

Travel, Transport, and Logistics

Segment Analysis

The Edge AI Software Market segmentation focuses on By Component, By Data Source, By Application, By End Users

By Component

Solution

Software Tools

Platform

Services

Training and Consulting Services

System Integration Testing

Support and Maintenance

By Data Source

Biometric Data

Mobile Data

Sensor Data

Speech Recognition

Video and Image Recognition

By Application

Access Control

Autonomous Vehicles

Energy Management

Predictive Maintenance

Remote Monitoring

Telemetry

Video Surveillance

Others

