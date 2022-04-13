Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan's Hsinchu light rail expected to open in 2033

The light rail network will have a total length of 46.3 kilometers and 51 stations

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/13 17:07
(Hsinchu County Government photo)

(Hsinchu County Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Hsinchu light rail system is expected to begin operations in 2033, the Hsinchu City Government said on Wednesday (April 13).

According to a press release issued by the city government on Wednesday, the Hsinchu Science Park has a working population of 140,000 and traffic congestion has posed a long-lasting problem for the roads connecting the downtown area and the science park, which calls for the introduction of an urban railway transport system.

The city government said that the Hisnchu light rail network will have four lines that cover the city’s downtown area, the science park, Taiwan High Speed Rail (THSR) Hsinchu Station, Zhubei City, Hsinchu Science Park X, and the Hsinchu Fish Harbor, per CNA. The light rail network will have a total length of 46.3 kilometers and 51 stations.

According to the city government, the construction of the red line takes priority over other lines as it connects important nodes of the city. The line will start from Hsinchu Train Station, run along Guangfu Road, and enter the science park along Xin'an Road before connecting with Xinzhuang Train Station and the THSR Hsinchu Station.

The red line will be 14 km long and have 15 elevated stations, the city government said, adding that after construction, the line will have a daily transportation capacity of about 125,000 passengers.

Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) said the red line will connect the two railway systems of Taiwan Railway and the THSR, as well as National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, National Tsing Hua University, and the Industrial Technology Research Institute.

The city’s Department of Transportation said a study into the feasibility of the light rail system is expected to be approved by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications before the end of this year, and the comprehensive planning for the project will be kicked off as soon as the feasibility study is approved, CNA reported.
Hsinchu light rail
Hsinchu City
Hisnchu light rail network
Red Line

RELATED ARTICLES

Photo of the Day: Historic Taiwanese gate displays colors of Ukraine flag
Photo of the Day: Historic Taiwanese gate displays colors of Ukraine flag
2022/03/07 18:56
70-year-old volunteer becomes 'toy doctor' at north Taiwan child center
70-year-old volunteer becomes 'toy doctor' at north Taiwan child center
2022/02/19 14:09
Taiwan's Hsinchu donates masks to Palauan state
Taiwan's Hsinchu donates masks to Palauan state
2022/02/10 09:40
Taiwan High Court upholds 8-month sentence for dog owner over deadly accident
Taiwan High Court upholds 8-month sentence for dog owner over deadly accident
2022/02/07 17:00
Taiwan's Hsinchu Police department releases anti-fraud face masks
Taiwan's Hsinchu Police department releases anti-fraud face masks
2022/01/22 17:13

Updated : 2022-04-13 17:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei residents rattled by roar of fighter jets early Tuesday morning
Taipei residents rattled by roar of fighter jets early Tuesday morning
Taiwan has no plans to open borders to tourists in May
Taiwan has no plans to open borders to tourists in May
Taiwan reports 439 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 439 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 551 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 551 local COVID cases
Taiwan reveals criteria for asymptomatic, mild cases to isolate at home
Taiwan reveals criteria for asymptomatic, mild cases to isolate at home
Taiwan to consider purchasing decommissioned US littoral combat ships
Taiwan to consider purchasing decommissioned US littoral combat ships
Taiwan to raise threshold for schools to cancel to 1/3 of classes
Taiwan to raise threshold for schools to cancel to 1/3 of classes
'1st tuna fish’ caught in Pingtung this year sells for over NT$2 million in south Taiwan auction
'1st tuna fish’ caught in Pingtung this year sells for over NT$2 million in south Taiwan auction
Taiwan reports 744 local COVID cases, all-time record
Taiwan reports 744 local COVID cases, all-time record
Taiwanese in Wuhan report signs of looming lockdown
Taiwanese in Wuhan report signs of looming lockdown