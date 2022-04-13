Alexa
Taiwan’s Taoyuan International Airport completes luggage carousel renovation

Baggage handling now more efficient ahead of post-COVID travel surge

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/13 16:44
Renovations at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport include a new luggage handling control center. 

Renovations at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport include a new luggage handling control center.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport has completed the renovation of its luggage carousel system ahead of an expected surge in air travel following the COVID-19 pandemic, reports said Wednesday (April 13).

The country’s main gateway started upgrading its luggage transportation system at Terminal 1 in 2015, and began work on Terminal 2 in 2019, CNA reported. The project, costing a total of NT$316 million (US$10.87 million), allowed the amount of baggage handled at check-in desks to rise by 25% from 480 to 600 per hour, according to airport officials.

Check-in areas have been reconfigured and carousel areas have been lowered with spaces in between expanded to make it easier for airport police, ground personnel, and repair staff to do their work.

The central control room has been moved and equipped with large screens showing each stage of the luggage handling process, allowing for the quick identification and resolution of problems. The introduction of new small triage vehicles at Terminal 1 has also improved the speed of baggage handling from 1,250 to 5,400 items per hour, according to Taiwan International Airport Corporation (TIAC) officials.
