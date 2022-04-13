Alexa
Lithuania Products Center holds grand opening in Taipei

Products center features 200 products made by 22 Lithuanian brands

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/13 16:48
Photo taken in late March before center's opening. (Reddit, pengthaiforces photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A ceremony held on Tuesday (April 13) kicked off the official launch of the Lithuania Products Center, located in Exhibition Hall 1 at the Tapei World Trade Center.

Presiding over the event were Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua (王美花) and Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) Chairman James Huang (黃志芳). During a press conference held before the opening, Wang said that Taiwan has deepened its cooperation with Taiwan in all aspects, including industry, trade, technology, and professional exchanges, with trade volume growing by double digits.

Wang said that in 2021, bilateral trade volume reached US$170 million. This represents a 23% increase over trade levels seen in 2020.

Huang (left) and Wang. (CNA photo)

She pointed out that Lithuanian beer and chocolate are particularly popular among Taiwanese people. She added that Lithuania is also quite well known for its laser technology, which is an area in which Taiwan can further increase industrial cooperation.

The minister revealed that a group of Taiwanese experts recently visited Lithuania to evaluate the prospects of industrial cooperation. The expert group has just returned to Taiwan and is currently in quarantine, according to Wang.

Lithuania's new product center is located in the Taipei World Trade Center's Exhibition Hall 1. The center is currently displaying Lithuanian food products, laser technology, wood, amber, and biotechnology products from five major industries.

Huang and Wang pointing to exterior sign of the center. (CNA photo)

The food products in the center include wine, beverages, biscuits, cereals, cooking oil, dried berries, flour, instant porridge, pasta, and skincare products.

Haung was cited by CNA as saying that Lithuanian goods began trending in Taiwan over the past year. He said that TAITRA has leveraged this interest in the Baltic country to introduce other products to Taiwan such as wooden floors, amber, and beauty products.

The products center currently features 200 products made from 22 Lithuanian brands, and the public is welcome to visit, said Huang.

View of the interior of the center. (CNA)

According to the Bureau of Foreign Trade, Taiwan's main exports to Lithuania include integrated circuits, motor vehicle parts, bicycles, wheelchairs, and printed circuit boards. For its part, Taiwan imports wood, furniture, special purpose machines, mechanical appliances, mineral and chemical fertilizers, and textile materials from Lithuania.
