Staffer at Taiwan’s National Security Council tests positive for COVID

Employee's office was on 5th floor of Presidential Office

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/13 15:24
A staffer at the NSC on the 5th floor of the Presidential Office Building tested positive for COVID. (Presidential Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An employee of the National Security Council (NSC) who works at the Presidential Office tested positive for COVID-19, reports said Wednesday (April 13).

The staffer’s spouse showed symptoms of a cold on Monday (April 11) evening, and subsequently tested positive for COVID, CNA reported. The NSC employee informed the NSC on Tuesday (April 12) and was immediately quarantined at home, staying away from his office on the fifth floor of the Presidential Office.

A PCR test conducted Tuesday evening came back positive for COVID, while 134 colleagues at the NSC tested negative, officials said. While the offices will be disinfected, a spokesman noted that the staffer had not had any recent contacts with NSC or government leaders.

His 15 close contacts, mostly colleagues who all tested negative, were asked to isolate at home, while others worked separately or had staffers fill in for them.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), has been isolating after a relative who attended an April 4 dinner with her was identified as a COVID patient. She has been staying at the official presidential residence, which is separate from the Presidential Office.
