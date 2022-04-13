English learning app RedKiwi launches in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — English learning app RedKiwi arrived in Taiwan on Monday (April 11).

Built by South Korean ed-tech firm HayanMind, RedKiwi has reached 1.5 million downloads across its home market and in neighboring Japan, according to a BusinessWire report. The Taiwan launch is part of a drive into other markets in Asia.

“The purpose of studying English among young generations is pretty similar in countries like Korea, Japan, and Taiwan, which is to prepare for the TOEIC test or job hunting, etc.,” a RedKiwi official said. “I think that RedKiwi’s English content will be successful in Taiwan as well, satisfying users’ demand as it did in Korea and Japan.”

The app focuses on building users’ listening skills and aims to make the learning process more enjoyable through entertainment content, such as movies, cartoons, and TV series.

RedKiwi will launch a free one-week trial for Taiwanese users beginning May 1.