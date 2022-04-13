Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

English learning app RedKiwi launches in Taiwan

South Korean app offers one free week starting in May

  165
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/13 14:30
RedKiwi logo. (RedKiwi website photo)

RedKiwi logo. (RedKiwi website photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — English learning app RedKiwi arrived in Taiwan on Monday (April 11).

Built by South Korean ed-tech firm HayanMind, RedKiwi has reached 1.5 million downloads across its home market and in neighboring Japan, according to a BusinessWire report. The Taiwan launch is part of a drive into other markets in Asia.

“The purpose of studying English among young generations is pretty similar in countries like Korea, Japan, and Taiwan, which is to prepare for the TOEIC test or job hunting, etc.,” a RedKiwi official said. “I think that RedKiwi’s English content will be successful in Taiwan as well, satisfying users’ demand as it did in Korea and Japan.”

The app focuses on building users’ listening skills and aims to make the learning process more enjoyable through entertainment content, such as movies, cartoons, and TV series.

RedKiwi will launch a free one-week trial for Taiwanese users beginning May 1.
RedKiwi
English learning
app
Taiwan market
education

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan recommends contact tracing app for restaurants, markets, and concerts
Taiwan recommends contact tracing app for restaurants, markets, and concerts
2022/04/12 17:14
Taiwan's contact tracing app to be required in some venues
Taiwan's contact tracing app to be required in some venues
2022/04/11 10:41
COVID cases at Taiwan schools reach 1,930
COVID cases at Taiwan schools reach 1,930
2022/04/09 20:07
Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je plans Singapore visit in June
Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je plans Singapore visit in June
2022/03/29 16:37
Taiwan foreign ministry's 'West Taiwan' meme goes viral
Taiwan foreign ministry's 'West Taiwan' meme goes viral
2022/03/27 12:03