BATTING_Kwan, Cleveland, .667; Choi, Tampa Bay, .615; Franco, Tampa Bay, .550; O.Miller, Cleveland, .500; Meadows, Detroit, .462; Siri, Houston, .455; Ramírez, Cleveland, .429; Benintendi, Kansas City, .412; Springer, Toronto, .409; Vaughn, Chicago, .400.
RUNS_Straw, Cleveland, 8; Kwan, Cleveland, 7; J.Abreu, Chicago, 6; O.Miller, Cleveland, 6; Andrus, Oakland, 5; Buxton, Minnesota, 5; Franco, Tampa Bay, 5; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 5; Meadows, Detroit, 5; Pinder, Oakland, 5; Robert, Chicago, 5; Siri, Houston, 5; Springer, Toronto, 5.
RBI_Ramírez, Cleveland, 11; Brown, Oakland, 8; Mercado, Cleveland, 8; Vaughn, Chicago, 6; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 6; Rizzo, New York, 6; Bregman, Houston, 6; Mullins, Baltimore, 6; 6 tied at 5.
HITS_Franco, Tampa Bay, 11; Kwan, Cleveland, 10; Ramírez, Cleveland, 9; Rosario, Cleveland, 9; Springer, Toronto, 9; Choi, Tampa Bay, 8; Devers, Boston, 8; O.Miller, Cleveland, 8; Benintendi, Kansas City, 7; Bregman, Houston, 7; Kemp, Oakland, 7; Seager, Texas, 7.
DOUBLES_O.Miller, Cleveland, 5; Andrus, Oakland, 3; Franco, Tampa Bay, 3; Mancini, Baltimore, 3; Martinez, Boston, 3; Springer, Toronto, 3; 19 tied at 2.
TRIPLES_Fletcher, Los Angeles, 1; Franco, Tampa Bay, 1; Giménez, Cleveland, 1; Harrison, Chicago, 1; Kwan, Cleveland, 1; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 1; Mayfield, Los Angeles, 1; Meadows, Detroit, 1; Mercado, Cleveland, 1; S.Murphy, Oakland, 1; Ramírez, Cleveland, 1; V.Reyes, Detroit, 1; Rosario, Cleveland, 1.
HOME RUNS_Buxton, Minnesota, 3; 15 tied at 2.
STOLEN BASES_Robert, Chicago, 4; Straw, Cleveland, 3; Mateo, Baltimore, 2; Merrifield, Kansas City, 2; 18 tied at 1.
PITCHING_25 tied at 1-0.
ERA_17 tied at 0.00.
STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 9; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9; Cease, Chicago, 8; Blackburn, Oakland, 7; Bummer, Chicago, 7; Eovaldi, Boston, 7; Gilbert, Seattle, 7; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 7; Lynch, Kansas City, 7; Manoah, Toronto, 7; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7; Verlander, Houston, 7.