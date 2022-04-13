Taiwan’s Gogoro contributes to updated EV charging standards in Singapore

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Gogoro announced on Tuesday (April 12) that it participated in the development of Singapore’s new updated standards for electric vehicle (EV) charging.

The Taiwanese company took part in the new Technical Reference (TR25) standard where it focused on the battery swapping for electric two-wheel vehicles, according to a company press release. Singapore announced the new standards on March 1, which establish requirements for safe installation, maintenance, and operation of EV charging.

TR25 is part of Singapore’s push to speed up the adoption of electric vehicles. Led by the Singapore Standards Council, a review group made up of industry stakeholders, engineers, and academics was set up in September 2020.

The review group examined several charging technologies, including tethered plugin charging and two-wheel battery swapping.

“We applaud Singapore’s proactive approach to accelerating EV adoption, and we are honored to collaborate with other industry partners and participate in the process that established these significant new safety, maintenance, and operations standards for battery swapping, while still encouraging industry innovation and competition,” said Horace Luke (陸學森), founder and CEO of Gogoro.