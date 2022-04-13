Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s Gogoro contributes to updated EV charging standards in Singapore

TR25 part of Singapore’s push to encourage adoption of electric vehicles

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/13 13:51
Gogoro batteries. (Gogoro image)

Gogoro batteries. (Gogoro image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Gogoro announced on Tuesday (April 12) that it participated in the development of Singapore’s new updated standards for electric vehicle (EV) charging.

The Taiwanese company took part in the new Technical Reference (TR25) standard where it focused on the battery swapping for electric two-wheel vehicles, according to a company press release. Singapore announced the new standards on March 1, which establish requirements for safe installation, maintenance, and operation of EV charging.

TR25 is part of Singapore’s push to speed up the adoption of electric vehicles. Led by the Singapore Standards Council, a review group made up of industry stakeholders, engineers, and academics was set up in September 2020.

The review group examined several charging technologies, including tethered plugin charging and two-wheel battery swapping.

“We applaud Singapore’s proactive approach to accelerating EV adoption, and we are honored to collaborate with other industry partners and participate in the process that established these significant new safety, maintenance, and operations standards for battery swapping, while still encouraging industry innovation and competition,” said Horace Luke (陸學森), founder and CEO of Gogoro.
Gogoro
Gogoro Singapore
Gogoro TR25

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s Gogoro goes public on Nasdaq
Taiwan’s Gogoro goes public on Nasdaq
2022/04/06 12:29
Taiwan’s Gogoro expected to start trading on Nasdaq next week
Taiwan’s Gogoro expected to start trading on Nasdaq next week
2022/04/01 10:41
Taiwan’s Gogoro announces traffic light battery backup system with Far EasTone
Taiwan’s Gogoro announces traffic light battery backup system with Far EasTone
2022/03/23 12:43
Taiwan’s Gogoro and Poema Global announce definitive proxy statement filing
Taiwan’s Gogoro and Poema Global announce definitive proxy statement filing
2022/03/21 14:00
Gogoro unveils new SuperSport electric two-wheeler in Taiwan
Gogoro unveils new SuperSport electric two-wheeler in Taiwan
2022/03/17 15:20