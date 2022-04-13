Taiwan reservist tests positive for COVID at military barracks

A reservist at military barracks in Miaoli County tested positive for COVID. A reservist at military barracks in Miaoli County tested positive for COVID. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After one reservist tested positive for COVID-19 at a military camp in Miaoli County, 50 others deemed most at risk were moved back to their home counties for quarantine, reports said Wednesday (April 13).

The Miaoli County Government said it was informed of the case at the Douhuanping Barracks in Toufen on Tuesday (April 12), so it ordered PCR tests for all 262 contacts overnight, CNA reported. All results were negative for COVID.

The single case had arrived from another region on Monday (April 11) to begin his 14-day reserve callup. Amid the growing threat from China and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Taiwan has been upgrading its reservist system, introducing a new two-week training package last month.

While the 50 most at-risk people also tested negative, they boarded quarantine taxis and special buses Wednesday morning to spend a period of isolation in their separate home counties, Miaoli County authorities said. The group reportedly consisted of six professional military officers and 44 reservists.

Rapid tests of 189 other officers at the barracks showed no COVID-19 infections, but the military and the local health authorities are taking the necessary preventive measures and closely monitoring the health of the soldiers, the report said.