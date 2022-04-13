Alexa
Sweden, Spain, France clinch spots in 2023 Women's World Cup

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/13 11:59
Sweden, Spain and France have clinched spots in the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Sweden qualified as the UEFA Group A winner, securing a berth with a 1-1 draw against Ireland in Gothenburg on Tuesday. Kosovare Asllani's late goal put Sweden in its ninth straight World Cup.

Jenni Hermoso scored both goals in Spain's 2-0 victory in Scotland, clinching its berth as winner of Group B. It will be Spain's third World Cup appearance.

France defeated Slovenia 1-0 in Le Mans to win Group I and earn a spot in its fifth World Cup. Delphine Cascarino scored the lone goal for Les Bleues.

Ten teams have qualified in an expanded field of 32 for soccer’s premier event, scheduled July 20-Aug. 20 next year.

In addition to the three European squads, Australia and New Zealand have automatic berths as hosts.

China, Japan, South Korea and the Philippines qualified in the 2022 AFC Asian Cup. A fourth Asian team, Vietnam, qualified in a playoff.

The U.S. women's national team is the defending World Cup champion. The Americans will vie for a spot in the tournament in July's CONCACAF W Championship in Monterrey, Mexico.

Updated : 2022-04-13 14:00 GMT+08:00

