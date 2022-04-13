Margot hits winning RBI single in 10th, Rays beat A's 9-8

Oakland Athletics third baseman Sheldon Neuse (26) tags out Tampa Bay Rays' Brett Phillips at third after Phillips tried to go from first base to thir... Oakland Athletics third baseman Sheldon Neuse (26) tags out Tampa Bay Rays' Brett Phillips at third after Phillips tried to go from first base to third on a single during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Oakland Athletics' Seth Brown (15) scores as Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino (10) can't hang onto the ball after a single by Stephen Piscotty durin... Oakland Athletics' Seth Brown (15) scores as Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino (10) can't hang onto the ball after a single by Stephen Piscotty during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Oakland Athletics' Tony Kemp (5) dives back safely to first ahead of the throw to Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi on a pick off attempt durin... Oakland Athletics' Tony Kemp (5) dives back safely to first ahead of the throw to Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi on a pick off attempt during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Oakland Athletics pitcher Adam Oller delivers to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in St. Petersb... Oakland Athletics pitcher Adam Oller delivers to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tommy Romero (52) delivers to the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in St. ... Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tommy Romero (52) delivers to the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Oakland Athletics' Jed Lowrie (8) celebrates with on-deck batter Seth Brown after Lowrie hit a three-run home run off Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tommy Rom... Oakland Athletics' Jed Lowrie (8) celebrates with on-deck batter Seth Brown after Lowrie hit a three-run home run off Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tommy Romero during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Oakland Athletics' Seth Brown (15) scores as the ball skips away from Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino (10) and relief pitcher Jason Adam on a singl... Oakland Athletics' Seth Brown (15) scores as the ball skips away from Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino (10) and relief pitcher Jason Adam on a single by Stephen Piscotty during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Manuel Margot hit a game-ending single during Tampa Bay's two-run 10th inning, and the Rays beat the Oakland Athletics 9-8 on Tuesday night.

Wander Franco started the Tampa Bay 10th with an RBI double off Lou Trivino (0-1). Josh Lowe was walked intentionally with two out, and Margot then lined his clutch hit down the left-field line.

Billy McKinney's leadoff single off Ryan Thompson (1-0) in the 10th put Oakland ahead 8-7.

Ji-Man Choi, Brandon Lowe and Brett Phillips homered for the Rays, who improved to 4-1.

The A's got a homer from Jed Lowrie. Oakland had won two in a row.

Oakland right-hander Adam Oller and Rays righty Tommy Romero both made their major league debuts. Neither made it through two innings.

After falling behind 6-3 after three innings, Seth Brown hit an RBI single and Chad Pinder added a two-run double off Ralph Garza Jr. in the seventh as Oakland tied it at 7. Garza did work a scoreless eighth and ninth in his Rays debut.

Oller departed with one out in the second after Choi connected for a three-run homer, capping a four-run inning. Oller was charged with five runs and five hits.

Oakland took a 3-0 lead in the first on Lowrie’s homer that came after Romero walked his first two batters, Tony Kemp and Elvis Andrus, on 3-2 pitches.

Romero, who went to a full count on six of his first nine hitters, gave up three runs, two hits and five walks over 1 2/3 innings. He threw 31 of 59 pitches for strikes.

Oller allowed Lowe’s leadoff homer in the first, but avoided further damage by striking out Phillips with the bases loaded and two outs.

Phillips made it 6-3 with a solo shot that stayed on an overhanging right-field catwalk in the third.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: In the second of seven straight games on artificial turf, manager Mark Kotsay rested center fielder Cristian Pache, who pinch-run in the eighth. Brown started in center.

Rays: RHPs Luis Patiño (left oblique strain) and JT Chargois (left oblique tightness) were placed on the 10-day IL.

UP NEXT

Oakland right-hander Frankie Montas (0-1, 9.00 ERA) and Rays left-hander Shane McClanahan (0-0, 0.00 ERA) are Wednesday night’s starters. Both are coming off opening-day starts last Friday.

