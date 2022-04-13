Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

US, Australia discuss Taiwan Strait peace, Indo-Pacific stability in call

US deputy secretary of state expresses concern over recent developments in region

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/13 12:50
Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Tuesday (April 12) stressed the importance of Taiwan Strait peace in a call with Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Secretary Kathryn Campbell.

Sherman said she was concerned about recent events in the Indo-Pacific, and the two discussed opportunities to keep working with partners and allies “to advance peace and stability in the region, including in the Taiwan Strait,” according to a U.S. State Department press release.

The officials also talked about actions their allies are taking “to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin and his enablers to account” for the war in Ukraine as well as ways to provide support to Ukraine. Sherman and Campbell also denounced the atrocities carried out by the Russian military and affirmed their determination to ensure those responsible are held accountable.

Both also praised the recent AUKUS joint statement and the “continued close cooperation the partnership represents.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and U.S. President Joe Biden on April 5 reaffirmed their commitment to AUKUS and to a free and open Indo-Pacific. They also renewed their commitment to a global system “that respects human rights, the rule of law, and the peaceful resolution of disputes free from coercion.”
Taiwan Strait peace
Indo-Pacific region
regional stability
AUKUS
Wendy Sherman
Kathryn Campbell

RELATED ARTICLES

Australian navy faces threat from Chinese anti-ship missiles: Think tank report
Australian navy faces threat from Chinese anti-ship missiles: Think tank report
2022/04/07 15:43
Australian 3D missile printing could help US catch up with Chinese hypersonics
Australian 3D missile printing could help US catch up with Chinese hypersonics
2022/04/06 15:40
Taiwan calls on China to help maintain peace, stability in Indo-Pacific
Taiwan calls on China to help maintain peace, stability in Indo-Pacific
2022/03/19 15:39
Asia is less prepared for war than Europe was, and that must change
Asia is less prepared for war than Europe was, and that must change
2022/03/17 10:33
Taiwan Strait peace is international consensus: Foreign ministry
Taiwan Strait peace is international consensus: Foreign ministry
2022/02/22 19:58

Updated : 2022-04-13 13:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei residents rattled by roar of fighter jets early Tuesday morning
Taipei residents rattled by roar of fighter jets early Tuesday morning
Taiwan reports 439 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 439 local COVID cases
Taiwan has no plans to open borders to tourists in May
Taiwan has no plans to open borders to tourists in May
Taiwan reports record-high 551 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 551 local COVID cases
Taiwan reveals criteria for asymptomatic, mild cases to isolate at home
Taiwan reveals criteria for asymptomatic, mild cases to isolate at home
Taiwan to consider purchasing decommissioned US littoral combat ships
Taiwan to consider purchasing decommissioned US littoral combat ships
'1st tuna fish’ caught in Pingtung this year sells for over NT$2 million in south Taiwan auction
'1st tuna fish’ caught in Pingtung this year sells for over NT$2 million in south Taiwan auction
Taiwan to raise threshold for schools to cancel to 1/3 of classes
Taiwan to raise threshold for schools to cancel to 1/3 of classes
Taiwanese in Wuhan report signs of looming lockdown
Taiwanese in Wuhan report signs of looming lockdown
Taiwan's contact tracing app to be required in some venues
Taiwan's contact tracing app to be required in some venues