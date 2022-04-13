US, Australia discuss Taiwan Strait peace, Indo-Pacific stability in call

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Tuesday (April 12) stressed the importance of Taiwan Strait peace in a call with Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Secretary Kathryn Campbell.

Sherman said she was concerned about recent events in the Indo-Pacific, and the two discussed opportunities to keep working with partners and allies “to advance peace and stability in the region, including in the Taiwan Strait,” according to a U.S. State Department press release.

The officials also talked about actions their allies are taking “to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin and his enablers to account” for the war in Ukraine as well as ways to provide support to Ukraine. Sherman and Campbell also denounced the atrocities carried out by the Russian military and affirmed their determination to ensure those responsible are held accountable.

Both also praised the recent AUKUS joint statement and the “continued close cooperation the partnership represents.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and U.S. President Joe Biden on April 5 reaffirmed their commitment to AUKUS and to a free and open Indo-Pacific. They also renewed their commitment to a global system “that respects human rights, the rule of law, and the peaceful resolution of disputes free from coercion.”