Ukraine war: Biden accuses Putin of "genocide" — live updates

Ukraine has accused Russian forces of committing atrocities in towns around the capital Kyiv. Ukraine has accused Russian forces of committing atrocities in towns around the capital Kyiv.

US President Joe Biden accuses Russian forces of "genocide" in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy says it's not possible to determine whether Russia used chemical weapons in Mariupol

This article was last updated at 00:45 UTC/GMT

Russia to sell oil to 'friendly countries in any price range'

Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov told Russia's Izvestia newspaper Moscow is ready to sell oil and oil products to "friendly countries in any price range."

Shulginov said it would be difficult to predict possible price levels "especially given the unconstructive behavior of Western politicians."

The minister said that oil prices in the range of $80-$150 (€74-€139) per barrel were "possible in principle." He added that Moscow's task was not to guess oil prices, but to "ensure the functioning of the oil industry" in Russia.

Benchmark crude Brent oil closed at $104.93 (€96.48) per barrel on Tuesday.

Biden accuses Putin of 'genocide'

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that American's ability to pay for gasoline should not hinge on whether "a dictator declares war and commits genocide a half a world away."

Biden went on to say that Russian President Vladimir Putin was trying to "wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian."

After being pressed on his use of the term by reporters, Biden clarified that it will be up to lawyers to determine whether Russia's actions in Ukraine would qualify as "genocide." He added that the evidence against Russia was "mounting."

Under international law, genocide is defined as an intent to destroy — in whole or in part — a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.

Since the end of the Cold War, the US State Department has formally used the term "genocide" seven times.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy: not possible to determine if Russia used chemical weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it was not possible to draw firm conclusions about whether Russian forces had used chemical weapons in the besieged southeastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

Ukraine's president added that it was not possible to conduct a full investigation in Mariupol.

In an address early on Wednesday, Zelenskyy said that the West needed to act now to prevent Russia from deploying chemical weapons.

Zelenskyy also proposed swappingpolitician and businessman Viktor Medvedchuk for prisoners of war held by Russian forces. Zelenskyy posted a picture of Medvedchuk in handcuffs on Tuesday.

US to announce $750 million in weapons to Ukraine

Two US officials told Reuters that the US government is expected to announce another $750 million (€692 million) in military assistance for Ukraine.

The announcement is expected to be made as soon as Wednesday, the officials said.

The equipment would be funded using Presidential Drawdown Authority, which allows US presidents to transfer articles and services from US stocks without approval from Congress.

Summary of events in Ukraine-Russia crisis on Tuesday

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said it was "concerned" by unconfirmed reports that chemical agents might have been used in Mariupol.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy published a photo of businessman Viktor Medvedchuk in handcuffs.

Ukraine's ambassador to Berlin Andrij Melnyk urged Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz to visit the Eastern European country.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin restated his claims that the invasion of Ukraine was still on track.

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk said 2,671 people have been evacuated to safety on Tuesday.

French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, set to face off against Emmanuel Macron in the April 24 runoff vote, said she would block EU sanctions on Russian oil and gas.

Ukrainian officials said they were "very lucky" to avert a cyberattack that would leave two million people without electricity.

sdi/aw (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)