Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Relatives of foreign residents can now apply to visit Taiwan

Taiwan expands family visits for certain foreign residents beyond spouses, children

  269
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/13 12:40
(Dreamstime photo)

(Dreamstime photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Tuesday (April 12) announced that relatives of Taiwanese citizens and foreign residents, with the exception of migrant workers, could begin applying for a visitor visa effective immediately.

In a press release, MOFA stated that in consideration of residents' need to reunite with their families, it has expanded the list of relatives eligible to visit Taiwanese citizens and foreign residents. Relatives of foreign residents, with the notable exception of migrant workers, can now apply for a "special entry permit" (visitor visa) to come to Taiwan.

In September of last year, the CECC announced that foreign spouses and children of Taiwanese citizens could apply for entry into the country. In March of this year, the Ministry of Education (MOE) informed schools that spouses and children of foreign teachers who have a work permit or residence certificate valid for more than six months could apply for dependent visas.

Tuesday's announcement by MOFA further expands the range of relatives who can visit foreign residents beyond dependents. To obtain the visitor visa, overseas relatives must apply through a Taiwanese embassy or representative office in their home country and may be asked to undergo an interview.

Relatives wishing to apply for a visa to travel to Taiwan must present proof of their relationship to the Taiwanese citizen or foreign resident they are planning to visit. Those who were previously issued a special entry permit that expired between May 19 and Aug. 18, 2021, can reapply at no extra cost.

MOFA pointed out that more details about eligibility for the visitor visa can be found on this Bureau of Consular Affairs web page. There are six documents that must be provided:

  1. Visa application form - fill out online form, print out, and sign in person
  2. Two 2-inch color photos taken within six months - background must be white
  3. Original and photocopy of passport - must be valid for more than 6 months and have blank pages
  4. Documents proving residence of relative in Taiwan - household registration, Alien Resident Certificate, or Alien Permanent Resident Certificate
  5. Proof of kinship - birth certificate or household registration and related documents
  6. Other documents as required on case-by-case basis - such as air tickets, e-tickets, travel agency certificates, or employment certificates

Visa waivers, on-arrival visas, and eVisas are still currently suspended. The ministry stated that the policy on visas will continue to evolve in response to the pandemic situation.
visitor visa
family visits
foreign relatives
foreign family members
border restrictions

RELATED ARTICLES

Philippines opens to quarantine-free entry for Taiwanese tourists on April 1
Philippines opens to quarantine-free entry for Taiwanese tourists on April 1
2022/03/31 10:37
Dependents of foreign teachers can apply for entry to Taiwan
Dependents of foreign teachers can apply for entry to Taiwan
2022/03/25 13:10
Taiwan, UK allow working holiday visa holders to extend their stay
Taiwan, UK allow working holiday visa holders to extend their stay
2022/03/25 12:03
Taiwan mulling on-arrival testing for South Korean passengers
Taiwan mulling on-arrival testing for South Korean passengers
2022/03/16 16:40
Taiwan eyeing 7, 5, 3-day quarantines
Taiwan eyeing 7, 5, 3-day quarantines
2022/03/15 11:13

Updated : 2022-04-13 13:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei residents rattled by roar of fighter jets early Tuesday morning
Taipei residents rattled by roar of fighter jets early Tuesday morning
Taiwan reports 439 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 439 local COVID cases
Taiwan has no plans to open borders to tourists in May
Taiwan has no plans to open borders to tourists in May
Taiwan reports record-high 551 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 551 local COVID cases
Taiwan reveals criteria for asymptomatic, mild cases to isolate at home
Taiwan reveals criteria for asymptomatic, mild cases to isolate at home
Taiwan to consider purchasing decommissioned US littoral combat ships
Taiwan to consider purchasing decommissioned US littoral combat ships
'1st tuna fish’ caught in Pingtung this year sells for over NT$2 million in south Taiwan auction
'1st tuna fish’ caught in Pingtung this year sells for over NT$2 million in south Taiwan auction
Taiwan to raise threshold for schools to cancel to 1/3 of classes
Taiwan to raise threshold for schools to cancel to 1/3 of classes
Taiwanese in Wuhan report signs of looming lockdown
Taiwanese in Wuhan report signs of looming lockdown
Taiwan's contact tracing app to be required in some venues
Taiwan's contact tracing app to be required in some venues