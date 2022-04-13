Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan’s health minister rules out free rapid-antigen tests outside hotspots

Chen expects price to drop beneath NT$200 as more kits made available

  127
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/13 11:50
A rapid antigen test kit. 

A rapid antigen test kit.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Health Minister Chen Shih-cheng (陳時中) said Tuesday (April 12) that rapid-antigen tests cannot be made free outside high-risk counties and cities, citing the country’s experience with mask distribution.

Chen acknowledged the current market price is unreasonably high as demand for the tests has surged recently. He said once a higher volume is available, he expects the cost of rapid-antigen test kits will drop to under NT$200 (US$6.90) a piece, per a UDN report.

Rapid-antigen tests have become an important tool for tracking the recent wave of COVID cases, Chen said. An action plan will be drawn up for high-risk counties and cities, and batches of 200,000 rapid-antigen tests will be made freely available to residents of such areas, he added.

Chen said the Ministry of Health and Welfare has stocked about 1 million test kits, not including those that have already been distributed among local government agencies. He said medical suppliers should be able to produce around 5 million kits a month and called on the industry to work around the clock to increase its output.

Liu Hui-chi (劉慧啟), general manager of Formosa Biomedical (台塑生醫), said reducing the price of kits to under NT$200 is feasible but must be done via mass production, lower transportation costs, and zero inventory costs. To alleviate the cost of transportation and lower the market price, Liu recommended the government assist in distributing the test kits as it did earlier with face masks.
rapid antigen test
market price
test kit
Chen Shih-cheng
minister of health and welfare

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's daily cases to hit 1,000 per day by end of April: Chen
Taiwan's daily cases to hit 1,000 per day by end of April: Chen
2022/04/12 12:19
Taiwan’s KMT calls for probe into alleged price gouging of COVID-19 rapid test kits
Taiwan’s KMT calls for probe into alleged price gouging of COVID-19 rapid test kits
2022/04/11 16:31
'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
'Impossible this year': Taiwan's health chief rules out full reopening in 2022
2022/03/26 10:58
Taiwan adds COVID home test kit distribution centers
Taiwan adds COVID home test kit distribution centers
2021/12/30 18:30
All arrivals in Taiwan must undergo 6 COVID tests
All arrivals in Taiwan must undergo 6 COVID tests
2021/12/17 11:31

Updated : 2022-04-13 12:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei residents rattled by roar of fighter jets early Tuesday morning
Taipei residents rattled by roar of fighter jets early Tuesday morning
Taiwan reports 439 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 439 local COVID cases
Taiwan has no plans to open borders to tourists in May
Taiwan has no plans to open borders to tourists in May
Taiwan reports record-high 551 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 551 local COVID cases
Taiwan reveals criteria for asymptomatic, mild cases to isolate at home
Taiwan reveals criteria for asymptomatic, mild cases to isolate at home
Taiwan to consider purchasing decommissioned US littoral combat ships
Taiwan to consider purchasing decommissioned US littoral combat ships
'1st tuna fish’ caught in Pingtung this year sells for over NT$2 million in south Taiwan auction
'1st tuna fish’ caught in Pingtung this year sells for over NT$2 million in south Taiwan auction
Taiwan to raise threshold for schools to cancel to 1/3 of classes
Taiwan to raise threshold for schools to cancel to 1/3 of classes
Taiwanese in Wuhan report signs of looming lockdown
Taiwanese in Wuhan report signs of looming lockdown
Taiwan's contact tracing app to be required in some venues
Taiwan's contact tracing app to be required in some venues