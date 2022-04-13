3M announces school zone transformations to increase pedestrian visibility and road safety

3M commits to serve as a global model to help children worldwide get to school safely

3M to work with local NGOs and government agencies to increase safety and visibility in 100 school zones in 23 countries, including Malaysia and ten other countries in Asia, by 2024

GT Lim, Country Leader for 3M Malaysia highlights the need to protect children in a post-pandemic world, adding that the company has been collaborating with Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research to safeguard Malaysian school children

