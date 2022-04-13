Dahlin helps Power, Sabres beat Maple Leafs 5-2

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson (41) makes a diving save as Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitchell Marner (16) and Sabres defenseman Jacob Brys... Buffalo Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson (41) makes a diving save as Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitchell Marner (16) and Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson (78) look for a possible rebound during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) and Buffalo Sabres defenseman Henri Jokiharju (10) compete for the puck during the second period of a... Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) and Buffalo Sabres defenseman Henri Jokiharju (10) compete for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson (41) and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting (58) watch as the puck hits the post during the second p... Buffalo Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson (41) and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting (58) watch as the puck hits the post during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson (41) makes a diving glove save as Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren (37) and Sabres defenseman... Buffalo Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson (41) makes a diving glove save as Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren (37) and Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson (78) reach for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman TJ Brodie (78) drives past Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner (53) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tues... Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman TJ Brodie (78) drives past Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner (53) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman TJ Brodie (78) drives past Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner (53) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tues... Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman TJ Brodie (78) drives past Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner (53) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — Rasmus Dahlin and Rasmus Asplund each had a goal and an assist, helping the Buffalo Sabres beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Tage Thompson, Kyle Okposo and Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo (27-37-11). Alex Tuch and Victor Olofsson added two assists apiece.

Craig Anderson made 23 saves as the Sabres won the season series 3-1-0 and became the only team to defeat the Leafs three times in 2021-22.

Timothy Liljegren and Alexander Kerfoot scored for Toronto (47-20-6). Morgan Rielly had two assists to give him a career-high 53 on the year. Erik Kallgren stopped 23 shots.

Sabres defenseman Owen Power — the No. 1 pick at the 2021 draft — made his NHL debut after signing an entry-level contract last week. The 6-foot-6 Power spent two seasons at Michigan before turning pro following his school’s defeat in the NCAA’s Frozen Four tournament.

Toronto star Auston Matthews lost a 16-game point streak, and Mitch Marner’s run was halted at 13 contests.

The 24-year-old Matthews leads the NHL with 58 goals. He is trying for the league’s first 60-goal campaign since Steven Stamkos in 2011-12, and the first player to reach 65 since Alex Ovechkin in 2007-08.

Buffalo beat Toronto in the teams’ two previous meetings, including a 5-2 victory at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton on March 13 — an encounter that saw Matthews subsequently suspended two games for a cross-check to the neck of Dahlin.

Power’s welcome-to-the-NHL moment came quick — he started for Buffalo against Toronto’s top line featuring Matthews and Marner.

The 19-year-old got through that shift unscathed and then broke up a 2-on-1 later in the period with the teams playing 4 on 4 when Mark Giordano tried to find Matthews off the rush.

Okposo opened the scoring on a Buffalo power play at 7:25 of the first period when he took a pass from Olofsson and beat Kallgren upstairs for his 19th.

The Leafs made it 1-1 at 2:09 of the second when Liljegren pinched down to bank William Nylander’s end-boards rebound in off Anderson’s pad for his fourth.

Matthews was denied again by Anderson with the blocker moments later — he appeared to have some words with the veteran goaltender once play was whistled down — before Buffalo retook the lead on another man advantage.

Tuch made a nice move in the neutral zone to set up Thompson, who kicked the puck from his skate to his stick and fired past Kallgren for his team-leading 33rd at 9:11.

Robbed by Kallgren’s glove in the first, Skinner scored 4:09 into the third to make it 3-1 off a pass from Tuch.

Dahlin then pushed the lead to 4-1 just 1:34 later. Olofsson sold shot and found a wide-open Dahlin to bury his 10th with Kallgren out of position.

Kerfoot got one back for the Leafs at 8:50 when he delayed in front of Anderson before firing a shot that just dribbled over the line for his 13th.

Sabres: Host the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.

Maple Leafs: Host the Washington Capitals on Thursday night.

