Foreign minister calls for Taiwan, Sweden to join hands to combat authoritarian expansion

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and Sweden should join hands to defend democratic institutions, as both nations share the values of democracy and human rights and face military threats and disinformation campaigns launched by authoritarian governments, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said on Tuesday (April 12).

In a conferment ceremony that evening, Wu awarded Swedish-Taiwanese Parliamentarian Association Chair Boriana Aberg the Friendship Medal of Diplomacy for her contributions to promoting Taiwan-Sweden relations. He thanked Aberg for taking concrete actions to support Taiwan and the values the two countries share, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release.

The foreign minister emphasized that Russia's atrocities in Ukraine are a sign the democratic community must unite against authoritarian expansionist ambitions. He said Taiwan and Sweden share the values of democracy and human rights and face similar threats from authoritarian countries, including military pressure, disinformation campaigns, cognitive warfare, and the erosion of democracy.

“It is all the more necessary for the two countries to join hands to defend democratic institutions and free societies,” Wu said. Taiwan and Sweden will surely continue to deepen their friendship and cooperation, he added.

Aberg said that her friendship with Taiwan began 10 years ago when she came across the works of Taiwanese picture book author Jimmy Liao in Stockholm. The parliamentarian said she had come to Taiwan this time to experience the country’s beauty and generosity.

Aberg said she believes the Taiwanese’s enthusiasm for protecting freedom and democracy will attract more partners to stand with them side by side.