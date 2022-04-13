Sunday last day foreigners can get free shots at Taipei Main Station

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Free COVID booster shots are available to foreigners and Taiwanese alike at Taipei Main Station from April 11-17.

According to the Taipei City Department of Health, first, second, and booster shots of COVID vaccines are available to foreign residents free of charge from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. until April 17 in the main hall of Taipei Main Station, without the need to book in advance. From April 11 to April 16, doses of the Moderna vaccine are being provided, while on April 17 shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be given.

Taiwanese citizens can also be vaccinated but must first arrange for an appointment via the Taipei Department of Health's online vaccine registration system. Taiwanese can make reservations through this system for first, second, and booster shots of the Moderna vaccine until April 17 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the main hall of the Taipei Main Station.

A Department of Health representative told Taiwan News that the next wave of free vaccinations at the station for Taiwanese will be from April 18-24. However, the representative said a decision has not yet been made on whether more free shots will be made available to foreign residents at the station.



Taipei Main Station. (Taipei City Government photo)