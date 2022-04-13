4 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday (April 12), marking the 10th day of intrusions this month.

Two People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane, and one Harbin Z-9 anti-submarine warfare helicopter. In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the PLAAF aircraft.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves.

So far this month, 25 Chinese military aircraft have been tracked in Taiwan’s identification zone, including 16 fighter jets, six spotter planes, and three helicopters.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner. In 2021, Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s ADIZ on 961 instances over 239 days, according to the MND.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Chinese J-16 fighter jet. (MND photo)

Chinese Y-8 EW plane. (MND photo)

Flight paths of Chinese aircraft on April 12. (MND image)