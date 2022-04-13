Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Mets lose another starter, Walker on 10-day IL with bursitis

By Associated Press
2022/04/13 07:06
New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, April 11, 2...

New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, April 11, 2...

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — New York Mets right-hander Taijuan Walker was put on the 10-day injured list Tuesday because of bursitis in his pitching shoulder, the latest setback to the team's rotation.

Walker threw two perfect innings Monday night at Philadelphia in his season debut, then was pulled after 30 pitches.

Walker was 7-11 with a 4.47 ERA last season, his first with the Mets, and was picked for the NL All-Star team.

The Mets already were missing two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom. He was sidelined before opening day because of inflammation around his shoulder blade, a problem that could keep him from pitching in the majors until June.

Three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer is set to pitch Wednesday against the Phillies. He had a hamstring issue during spring training, but was able to start last weekend at Washington.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-13 08:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei residents rattled by roar of fighter jets early Tuesday morning
Taipei residents rattled by roar of fighter jets early Tuesday morning
Taiwan reports 439 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 439 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 551 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 551 local COVID cases
Taiwan reveals criteria for asymptomatic, mild cases to isolate at home
Taiwan reveals criteria for asymptomatic, mild cases to isolate at home
Taiwan has no plans to open borders to tourists in May
Taiwan has no plans to open borders to tourists in May
'1st tuna fish’ caught in Pingtung this year sells for over NT$2 million in south Taiwan auction
'1st tuna fish’ caught in Pingtung this year sells for over NT$2 million in south Taiwan auction
Taiwan to consider purchasing decommissioned US littoral combat ships
Taiwan to consider purchasing decommissioned US littoral combat ships
Taiwanese in Wuhan report signs of looming lockdown
Taiwanese in Wuhan report signs of looming lockdown
Taiwan to raise threshold for schools to cancel to 1/3 of classes
Taiwan to raise threshold for schools to cancel to 1/3 of classes
Taiwan's contact tracing app to be required in some venues
Taiwan's contact tracing app to be required in some venues