Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Man photographed in Pelosi's office rejects plea bargain

By Associated Press
2022/04/13 05:24
Man photographed in Pelosi's office rejects plea bargain

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Arkansas man photographed with his feet on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has rejected a plea deal over the federal charges against him, attorneys said Tuesday.

An attorney for Richard Barnett said during a pretrial teleconference hearing that the 61-year-old Gravette man was turning down an offer by the government to plead guilty to one charge in his case, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Barnett has pleaded not guilty to federal charges including entering and remaining in a restricted building with a dangerous weapon, theft of government property and disorderly conduct.

Prosecutor Mary L. Dohrmann said that under the rejected agreement, Barnett would have pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding while six other charges would have been dismissed, the newspaper reported.

Joseph McBride, Barnett's attorney, called the offer unreasonable and cited the sentencing guideline of 70 to 87 months for the charge, the newspaper reported. McBride also cited Barnett's age as a factor.

Barnett's trial is set to begin Sept. 6.

Updated : 2022-04-13 07:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei residents rattled by roar of fighter jets early Tuesday morning
Taipei residents rattled by roar of fighter jets early Tuesday morning
Taiwan reports 439 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 439 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 551 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 551 local COVID cases
Taiwan reveals criteria for asymptomatic, mild cases to isolate at home
Taiwan reveals criteria for asymptomatic, mild cases to isolate at home
'1st tuna fish’ caught in Pingtung this year sells for over NT$2 million in south Taiwan auction
'1st tuna fish’ caught in Pingtung this year sells for over NT$2 million in south Taiwan auction
Taiwan has no plans to open borders to tourists in May
Taiwan has no plans to open borders to tourists in May
Taiwanese in Wuhan report signs of looming lockdown
Taiwanese in Wuhan report signs of looming lockdown
Taiwan to consider purchasing decommissioned US littoral combat ships
Taiwan to consider purchasing decommissioned US littoral combat ships
Taiwan to raise threshold for schools to cancel to 1/3 of classes
Taiwan to raise threshold for schools to cancel to 1/3 of classes
Taiwan's contact tracing app to be required in some venues
Taiwan's contact tracing app to be required in some venues