How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/13 04:25
Stock indexes edged lower on Wall Street Tuesday, shedding early gains as investors weigh new data on inflation.

The pullback follows back-to-back losses driven by worries about the economic collateral damage as the Federal Reserve tackles high inflation more aggressively. A report showed inflation is still at its highest level in 40 years.

Still, a faint silver lining was that inflation unexpectedly slowed in March on a month-over-month basis, after excluding the costs of food and fuel. The Fed pays close attention to that number, and Treasury yields fell immediately after the report.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 15.08 points, or 0.3%, to 4,397.45.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 87.72 points, or 0.3%, to 34,220.36.

The Nasdaq fell 40.38 points, or 0.3%, to 13,371.57.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 6.61 points, or 0.3%, to 1,986.94.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 90.83 points, or 2%.

The Dow is down 500.76 points, or 1.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 339.42 points, or 2.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 7.63 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 368.73 points, or 7.7%.

The Dow is down 2,117.94 points, or 5.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,273.40 points, or 14.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 258.38 points, or 11.5%.

Updated : 2022-04-13 06:24 GMT+08:00

