Chennai beats Bangalore to end losing streak in IPL

By Associated Press
2022/04/13 02:39
MUMBAI, India (AP) — Chennai Super Kings ended their four-match losing streak with a 23-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.

Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube put on a 165-run stand off 71 balls for the third wicket as Chennai scored 216-4. In reply, Bangalore was restricted to 193-9.

Put in to bat, Chennai slumped to 36-2 after Ruturaj Gaikwad (17) was out lbw to Josh Hazlewood and Moeen Ali was run out for 3.

Uthappa and Dube also started slow as Chennai managed only 60 runs in the first 10 overs. But the fireworks started soon after as Uthappa hit nine sixes and four fours, while Dube smacked eight sixes and five fours.

Both batsmen scored their second half-centuries of the 2022 campaign as Chennai amassed the highest score of the season.

Uthappa got to 50 off 33 balls and finished with 88 off 50 balls. At the other end, Dube scored 95 not out off 46 balls, having reached his half-century off 30 balls.

Their 150-run stand came off only 68 deliveries as Bangalore's bowlers bore the brunt on a placid wicket at the DY Patil Stadium.

“I allowed (Shivam) Dube to get in and get set. I made sure we built a partnership,” Uthappa said. “We rotated strike against spinners and pacers to use our advantage. As a team we have spent a lot of time together and gotten closer over the last few days. That (win) was a result of staying together (as a team) when we were down in the dumps.”

In reply, Bangalore made a poor start and was down to 42-3 in six overs.

Maheesh Theekshana picked 4-33 and dismissed both openers Faf du Plessis (8) and Anuj Rawat (12).

Virat Kohli holed out off Mukesh Choudhary for one run and the writing was on the wall for Bangalore.

Glenn Maxwell scored 26 off 11 balls, including two sixes, before Ravindra Jadeja bowled him.

Shahbaz Ahmed once again top scored for Bangalore with 41 off 27 balls. Suyash Prabhudesai and Dinesh Karthik each contributed 34 runs but it wasn’t enough.

Karthik faced 14 deliveries and hit two fours as well as three sixes to score at a strike-rate of 242.86.

Jadeja finished with 3-39 and recorded his first win as Chennai Super Kings’ skipper.

Chennai now has two points in five games, while Bangalore has six points from three wins in five games.

Updated : 2022-04-13 04:52 GMT+08:00

