Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/12 22:09
AHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 67 39 23 5 0 83 224 189
Springfield 67 37 22 6 2 82 207 207
Providence 63 33 20 4 6 76 185 167
Hershey 69 33 27 5 4 75 192 190
WB/Scranton 67 31 28 4 4 70 187 197
Hartford 66 30 28 6 2 68 193 211
Bridgeport 68 29 28 7 4 69 200 214
Lehigh Valley 67 26 30 7 4 63 177 213
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 65 39 18 7 1 86 225 182
Laval 63 35 23 3 2 75 216 201
Syracuse 67 34 24 7 2 77 209 210
Toronto 64 34 26 3 1 72 215 214
Rochester 68 33 26 6 3 75 232 252
Belleville 64 33 27 4 0 70 194 200
Cleveland 67 24 30 8 5 61 182 233
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 67 44 13 5 5 98 226 168
Manitoba 65 37 21 5 2 81 200 185
Milwaukee 70 36 26 4 4 80 214 209
Rockford 63 33 25 4 1 71 191 194
Iowa 64 29 27 5 3 66 183 186
Texas 65 27 26 6 6 66 198 214
Grand Rapids 68 29 31 6 2 66 183 211
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 60 42 12 4 2 90 223 160
Ontario 61 37 15 5 4 83 236 198
Colorado 63 36 20 4 3 79 221 188
Abbotsford 61 34 21 5 1 74 208 173
Bakersfield 61 32 19 5 5 74 200 179
Henderson 61 29 28 3 1 62 180 188
San Diego 59 27 28 3 1 58 180 188
Tucson 61 20 35 5 1 46 161 244
San Jose 63 20 38 3 2 45 189 266

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Laval 5, Belleville 1

Providence 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Stockton at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Stockton at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-04-13 00:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei residents rattled by roar of fighter jets early Tuesday morning
Taipei residents rattled by roar of fighter jets early Tuesday morning
Taiwan reports 439 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 439 local COVID cases
Taiwan reveals criteria for asymptomatic, mild cases to isolate at home
Taiwan reveals criteria for asymptomatic, mild cases to isolate at home
Taiwan reports record-high 551 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports record-high 551 local COVID cases
'1st tuna fish’ caught in Pingtung this year sells for over NT$2 million in south Taiwan auction
'1st tuna fish’ caught in Pingtung this year sells for over NT$2 million in south Taiwan auction
Taiwanese in Wuhan report signs of looming lockdown
Taiwanese in Wuhan report signs of looming lockdown
Taiwan to consider purchasing decommissioned US littoral combat ships
Taiwan to consider purchasing decommissioned US littoral combat ships
Taiwan to raise threshold for schools to cancel to 1/3 of classes
Taiwan to raise threshold for schools to cancel to 1/3 of classes
Taiwan's contact tracing app to be required in some venues
Taiwan's contact tracing app to be required in some venues
Taiwan has no plans to open borders to tourists in May
Taiwan has no plans to open borders to tourists in May