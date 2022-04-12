THROUGH APRIL 11
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|50
|2955
|102
|2.07
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|48
|2778
|96
|2.07
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|57
|3386
|122
|2.16
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|44
|2591
|98
|2.27
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|34
|1995
|76
|2.29
|Brian Elliott
|Tampa Bay
|15
|856
|33
|2.31
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|50
|2838
|112
|2.37
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|35
|2040
|81
|2.38
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|57
|3355
|135
|2.41
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|22
|1240
|50
|2.42
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|56
|3373
|138
|2.45
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|42
|2372
|100
|2.53
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|60
|3558
|151
|2.55
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|24
|1306
|56
|2.57
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|37
|2043
|88
|2.58
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|37
|2130
|92
|2.59
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|58
|3357
|148
|2.65
|Adin Hill
|San Jose
|25
|1375
|61
|2.66
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|39
|2316
|103
|2.67
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|44
|2492
|113
|2.72
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|60
|3558
|35
|22
|3
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|56
|3373
|35
|16
|5
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|57
|3386
|34
|14
|8
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|50
|2955
|34
|13
|3
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|50
|2838
|34
|9
|3
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|48
|2778
|34
|10
|4
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|47
|2690
|34
|6
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|57
|3355
|33
|18
|6
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|58
|3357
|30
|20
|6
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|44
|2562
|28
|12
|3
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|62
|3691
|27
|25
|10
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|44
|2492
|27
|9
|5
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|42
|2372
|26
|13
|1
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|41
|2384
|25
|10
|4
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|51
|2845
|24
|19
|6
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|50
|2920
|23
|22
|5
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|44
|2591
|23
|14
|7
|Robin Lehner
|Vegas
|41
|2409
|23
|16
|1
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|37
|2130
|23
|10
|2
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|35
|2040
|22
|6
|5
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|48
|2778
|96
|1380
|.935
|34
|10
|4
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|44
|2591
|98
|1249
|.927
|23
|14
|7
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|50
|2838
|112
|1411
|.926
|34
|9
|3
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|50
|2955
|102
|1266
|.925
|34
|13
|3
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|57
|3386
|122
|1502
|.925
|34
|14
|8
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|35
|2040
|81
|982
|.924
|22
|6
|5
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|60
|3558
|151
|1764
|.921
|35
|22
|3
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|24
|1306
|56
|640
|.920
|11
|7
|2
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|57
|3355
|135
|1537
|.919
|33
|18
|6
|Brian Elliott
|Tampa Bay
|15
|856
|33
|370
|.918
|8
|3
|3
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|34
|1995
|76
|852
|.918
|20
|10
|3
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|58
|3357
|148
|1644
|.917
|30
|20
|6
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|56
|3373
|138
|1523
|.917
|35
|16
|5
|Anton Forsberg
|Ottawa
|39
|2145
|100
|1098
|.917
|17
|16
|3
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|43
|2363
|109
|1177
|.915
|18
|16
|7
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|22
|1240
|50
|534
|.914
|12
|4
|4
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|42
|2372
|100
|1064
|.914
|26
|13
|1
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|28
|1613
|77
|819
|.914
|9
|15
|2
|Braden Holtby
|Dallas
|24
|1318
|61
|639
|.913
|10
|10
|1
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|44
|2492
|113
|1169
|.912
|27
|9
|5
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|57
|3386
|9
|34
|14
|8
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|44
|2591
|6
|23
|14
|7
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|50
|2838
|5
|34
|9
|3
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|62
|3691
|4
|27
|25
|10
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|57
|3355
|4
|33
|18
|6
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|50
|2955
|4
|34
|13
|3
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|50
|2920
|4
|23
|22
|5
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|48
|2778
|4
|34
|10
|4
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|44
|2492
|4
|27
|9
|5
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|60
|3558
|3
|35
|22
|3
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|47
|2690
|3
|34
|6
|3
|Cal Petersen
|Los Angeles
|35
|2062
|3
|20
|13
|1
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|37
|2043
|3
|18
|11
|5
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|38
|2031
|3
|21
|9
|4
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|34
|1995
|3
|20
|10
|3
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|24
|1306
|3
|11
|7
|2