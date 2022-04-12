|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|31
|23
|5
|3
|72
|20
|74
|Liverpool
|31
|22
|7
|2
|79
|22
|73
|Chelsea
|30
|18
|8
|4
|64
|23
|62
|Tottenham
|31
|18
|3
|10
|56
|37
|57
|Arsenal
|30
|17
|3
|10
|45
|36
|54
|West Ham
|32
|15
|6
|11
|51
|42
|51
|Man United
|31
|14
|9
|8
|49
|42
|51
|Wolverhampton
|32
|15
|4
|13
|33
|28
|49
|Leicester
|29
|11
|7
|11
|45
|48
|40
|Crystal Palace
|31
|8
|13
|10
|43
|40
|37
|Brighton
|31
|8
|13
|10
|28
|37
|37
|Aston Villa
|31
|11
|3
|17
|42
|46
|36
|Brentford
|32
|10
|6
|16
|39
|48
|36
|Southampton
|31
|8
|12
|11
|37
|52
|36
|Newcastle
|31
|8
|10
|13
|34
|54
|34
|Leeds
|32
|8
|9
|15
|38
|68
|33
|Everton
|30
|8
|4
|18
|33
|52
|28
|Burnley
|30
|4
|12
|14
|25
|44
|24
|Watford
|31
|6
|4
|21
|29
|60
|22
|Norwich
|31
|5
|6
|20
|20
|63
|21
___
Crystal Palace 3, Arsenal 0
Burnley 3, Everton 2
Newcastle 1, Wolverhampton 0
Everton 1, Man United 0
Arsenal 1, Brighton 2
Southampton 0, Chelsea 6
Watford 0, Leeds 3
Aston Villa 0, Tottenham 4
Brentford 2, West Ham 0
Leicester 2, Crystal Palace 1
Norwich 2, Burnley 0
Man City 2, Liverpool 2
Tottenham vs. Brighton, 7:30 a.m.
Everton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. ppd
Man United vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m. ppd
Leeds vs. Chelsea, 7 a.m. ppd
Newcastle vs. Leicester, 9:15 a.m.
West Ham vs. Burnley, 9:15 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m. ppd
Liverpool vs. Man United, 3 p.m.
Everton vs. Leicester, 2:45 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Arsenal, 2:45 p.m.
Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace, 2:45 p.m.
Man City vs. Brighton, 3 p.m.
Burnley vs. Southampton, 2:45 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Man United, 7:30 a.m.
Leicester vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.
Brentford vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m.
|Fulham
|40
|25
|8
|7
|94
|35
|83
|Bournemouth
|39
|21
|10
|8
|62
|35
|73
|Huddersfield
|41
|19
|12
|10
|54
|43
|69
|Nottingham Forest
|39
|19
|10
|10
|61
|36
|67
|Luton Town
|41
|18
|11
|12
|59
|47
|65
|Sheffield United
|41
|18
|11
|12
|53
|41
|65
|Blackburn
|41
|17
|12
|12
|52
|42
|63
|Middlesbrough
|40
|18
|8
|14
|52
|42
|62
|Millwall
|41
|16
|13
|12
|45
|40
|61
|Coventry
|41
|16
|11
|14
|54
|51
|59
|QPR
|41
|17
|8
|16
|55
|53
|59
|West Brom
|41
|15
|12
|14
|45
|40
|57
|Preston
|41
|14
|15
|12
|43
|46
|57
|Swansea
|40
|16
|9
|15
|48
|53
|57
|Stoke
|41
|15
|10
|16
|53
|47
|55
|Blackpool
|40
|14
|11
|15
|44
|47
|53
|Cardiff
|40
|14
|7
|19
|47
|61
|49
|Birmingham
|41
|11
|12
|18
|43
|60
|45
|Bristol City
|41
|12
|9
|20
|52
|73
|45
|Hull
|41
|12
|8
|21
|34
|45
|44
|Reading
|41
|12
|7
|22
|48
|77
|37
|Barnsley
|40
|6
|11
|23
|30
|59
|29
|Derby
|41
|12
|13
|16
|40
|47
|28
|Peterborough
|41
|6
|10
|25
|34
|82
|28
___
Peterborough 1, Luton Town 1
Preston 1, Blackpool 0
Millwall 0, Swansea 1
Sheffield United 1, QPR 0
Reading 2, Stoke 1
Middlesbrough 0, Fulham 1
Nottingham Forest 2, Coventry 0
West Brom 2, Bournemouth 0
Sheffield United 0, Bournemouth 0
Blackburn 1, Blackpool 1
Bristol City 1, Peterborough 1
Middlesbrough 0, Hull 1
Millwall 4, Barnsley 1
Nottingham Forest 2, Birmingham 0
Preston 2, QPR 1
Reading 1, Cardiff 2
Swansea 2, Derby 1
West Brom 1, Stoke 3
Fulham 1, Coventry 3
Huddersfield 2, Luton Town 0
Luton Town vs. Nottingham Forest, 7:30 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. QPR, 12:30 p.m.
Derby vs. Fulham, 3 p.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Huddersfield, 7:30 a.m.
Reading vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Sheffield United, 12:30 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.
Fulham vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.
Huddersfield vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Blackpool, 7:30 a.m.
Swansea vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
|Wigan
|40
|26
|8
|6
|73
|36
|86
|Milton Keynes Dons
|42
|24
|11
|7
|69
|40
|83
|Rotherham
|40
|24
|8
|8
|64
|26
|80
|Plymouth
|42
|23
|9
|10
|67
|40
|78
|Sheffield Wednesday
|41
|20
|13
|8
|67
|44
|73
|Sunderland
|41
|21
|10
|10
|69
|49
|73
|Wycombe
|42
|20
|13
|9
|69
|49
|73
|Oxford United
|42
|20
|9
|13
|76
|54
|69
|Ipswich
|42
|17
|14
|11
|60
|42
|65
|Bolton
|42
|17
|10
|15
|63
|52
|61
|Portsmouth
|40
|16
|12
|12
|54
|41
|60
|Cheltenham
|42
|13
|15
|14
|61
|71
|54
|Cambridge United
|42
|14
|12
|16
|51
|64
|54
|Accrington Stanley
|42
|15
|9
|18
|54
|73
|54
|Charlton
|42
|15
|8
|19
|49
|52
|53
|Shrewsbury
|42
|12
|13
|17
|42
|40
|49
|Burton Albion
|41
|13
|9
|19
|48
|63
|48
|Lincoln
|42
|12
|10
|20
|47
|57
|46
|Fleetwood Town
|41
|8
|14
|19
|55
|71
|38
|Morecambe
|42
|9
|11
|22
|53
|82
|38
|Gillingham
|42
|8
|14
|20
|32
|62
|38
|AFC Wimbledon
|42
|6
|17
|19
|43
|66
|35
|Doncaster
|42
|9
|6
|27
|30
|76
|33
|Crewe
|42
|6
|7
|29
|32
|78
|25
___
Cambridge United 1, Wycombe 4
Wigan 3, Accrington Stanley 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Lincoln 1
AFC Wimbledon 1, Charlton 1
Morecambe 2, Oxford United 1
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Crewe 1
Bolton 1, Portsmouth 1
AFC Wimbledon 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Bolton 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Burton Albion 0, Plymouth 0
Cambridge United 2, Morecambe 1
Cheltenham 1, Portsmouth 0
Doncaster 2, Crewe 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Accrington Stanley 2
Gillingham 1, Wycombe 1
Oxford United 1, Sunderland 2
Rotherham 0, Charlton 1
Shrewsbury 1, Ipswich 1
Lincoln 1, Wigan 3
Burton Albion vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Ipswich, 7:30 a.m.
Wigan vs. Cambridge United, 12:15 p.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.
Oxford United vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.
Cambridge United vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Ipswich vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
|Forest Green
|40
|22
|13
|5
|69
|33
|79
|Exeter
|40
|20
|14
|6
|58
|36
|74
|Port Vale
|41
|20
|12
|9
|63
|39
|72
|Mansfield Town
|40
|20
|9
|11
|57
|44
|69
|Northampton
|41
|19
|10
|12
|47
|34
|67
|Bristol Rovers
|41
|19
|10
|12
|56
|45
|67
|Newport County
|41
|18
|12
|11
|63
|50
|66
|Salford
|41
|18
|11
|12
|52
|36
|65
|Tranmere
|41
|18
|11
|12
|47
|37
|65
|Sutton United
|40
|18
|10
|12
|59
|46
|64
|Swindon
|40
|17
|11
|12
|62
|49
|62
|Crawley Town
|40
|15
|9
|16
|50
|55
|54
|Hartlepool
|41
|14
|11
|16
|42
|55
|53
|Leyton Orient
|41
|11
|16
|14
|53
|41
|49
|Bradford
|41
|11
|15
|15
|44
|49
|48
|Rochdale
|41
|10
|17
|14
|44
|51
|47
|Harrogate Town
|41
|12
|11
|18
|57
|65
|47
|Walsall
|41
|12
|11
|18
|42
|54
|47
|Carlisle
|41
|12
|11
|18
|36
|55
|47
|Colchester
|41
|11
|12
|18
|39
|55
|45
|Barrow
|40
|8
|13
|19
|34
|48
|37
|Oldham
|41
|9
|10
|22
|42
|64
|37
|