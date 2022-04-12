All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|y-Boston
|51
|31
|.622
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|28-13
|23-18
|33-19
|x-Philadelphia
|51
|31
|.622
|—
|6-4
|W-2
|24-17
|27-14
|32-20
|x-Toronto
|48
|34
|.585
|3
|8-2
|L-1
|24-17
|24-17
|30-22
|Brooklyn
|44
|38
|.537
|7
|6-4
|W-4
|20-21
|24-17
|31-21
|New York
|37
|45
|.451
|14
|7-3
|W-2
|17-24
|20-21
|22-30
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|z-Miami
|53
|29
|.646
|—
|6-4
|L-1
|29-12
|24-17
|35-17
|Atlanta
|43
|39
|.524
|10
|7-3
|W-1
|27-14
|16-25
|26-26
|Charlotte
|43
|39
|.524
|10
|6-4
|W-3
|22-19
|21-20
|27-25
|Washington
|35
|47
|.427
|18
|5-5
|L-3
|21-20
|14-27
|24-28
|Orlando
|22
|60
|.268
|31
|3-7
|W-1
|12-29
|10-31
|12-40
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|y-Milwaukee
|51
|31
|.622
|—
|6-4
|L-1
|27-14
|24-17
|33-19
|x-Chicago
|46
|36
|.561
|5
|4-6
|W-1
|27-14
|19-22
|29-23
|Cleveland
|44
|38
|.537
|7
|3-7
|W-1
|25-16
|19-22
|27-25
|Indiana
|25
|57
|.305
|26
|0-10
|L-10
|16-25
|9-32
|11-41
|Detroit
|23
|59
|.280
|28
|4-6
|L-3
|13-28
|10-31
|18-34
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|y-Memphis
|56
|26
|.683
|—
|7-3
|L-1
|30-11
|26-15
|36-16
|x-Dallas
|52
|30
|.634
|4
|8-2
|W-4
|29-12
|23-18
|36-16
|New Orleans
|36
|46
|.439
|20
|6-4
|L-2
|19-22
|17-24
|25-27
|San Antonio
|34
|48
|.415
|22
|6-4
|L-3
|16-25
|18-23
|24-28
|Houston
|20
|62
|.244
|36
|2-8
|L-7
|11-30
|9-32
|11-41
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|y-Utah
|49
|33
|.598
|—
|4-6
|W-1
|29-12
|20-21
|33-19
|x-Denver
|48
|34
|.585
|1
|6-4
|L-1
|23-18
|25-16
|29-23
|Minnesota
|46
|36
|.561
|3
|4-6
|L-1
|26-15
|20-21
|32-20
|Portland
|27
|55
|.329
|22
|0-10
|L-11
|17-24
|10-31
|11-41
|Oklahoma City
|24
|58
|.293
|25
|4-6
|L-3
|12-29
|12-29
|17-35
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|z-Phoenix
|64
|18
|.780
|—
|6-4
|L-1
|32-9
|32-9
|39-13
|x-Golden State
|53
|29
|.646
|11
|6-4
|W-5
|31-10
|22-19
|33-19
|L.A. Clippers
|42
|40
|.512
|22
|6-4
|W-5
|25-16
|17-24
|26-26
|L.A. Lakers
|33
|49
|.402
|31
|2-8
|W-2
|21-20
|12-29
|18-34
|Sacramento
|30
|52
|.366
|34
|5-5
|W-1
|16-25
|14-27
|20-32
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
___
No games scheduled.
Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. (Eastern Conference Play-in Round)
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. (Western Conference Play-in Round)
Charlotte at Atlanta, 7 p.m. (Eastern Conference Play-in Round)
San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m. (Western Conference Play-in Round)
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.