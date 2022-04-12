Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/12 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 3 1 .750 _ _ 3-1 L-1 3-1 0-0
Toronto 3 1 .750 _ _ 3-1 W-1 2-1 1-0
New York 2 2 .500 1 _ 2-2 L-2 2-2 0-0
Baltimore 1 3 .250 2 1 1-3 W-1 1-0 0-3
Boston 1 3 .250 2 1 1-3 L-1 0-0 1-3
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 2 1 .667 _ _ 2-1 W-2 0-0 2-1
Cleveland 2 2 .500 ½ _ 2-2 W-2 0-0 2-2
Detroit 2 2 .500 ½ _ 2-2 W-1 2-2 0-0
Kansas City 2 2 .500 ½ _ 2-2 L-2 2-2 0-0
Minnesota 2 2 .500 ½ _ 2-2 W-2 2-2 0-0
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 3 1 .750 _ _ 3-1 W-1 0-0 3-1
Oakland 2 2 .500 1 _ 2-2 W-2 0-0 2-2
Seattle 2 2 .500 1 _ 2-2 L-2 0-0 2-2
Los Angeles 2 3 .400 ½ 2-3 W-1 2-3 0-0
Texas 1 3 .250 2 1 1-3 L-1 0-1 1-2

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Philadelphia 3 1 .750 _ _ 3-1 W-1 3-1 0-0
New York 3 2 .600 ½ _ 3-2 L-2 0-0 3-2
Atlanta 2 3 .400 1 2-3 L-2 2-3 0-0
Washington 2 3 .400 1 2-3 W-2 1-3 1-0
Miami 1 3 .250 2 1-3 L-2 0-0 1-3
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 2 1 .667 _ _ 2-1 L-1 2-1 0-0
St. Louis 2 1 .667 _ _ 2-1 L-1 2-1 0-0
Cincinnati 2 2 .500 ½ ½ 2-2 W-1 0-0 2-2
Pittsburgh 1 2 .333 1 1 1-2 W-1 0-0 1-2
Milwaukee 1 3 .250 1-3 L-1 0-0 1-3
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Diego 4 1 .800 _ _ 4-1 W-4 0-0 4-1
Colorado 3 1 .750 ½ _ 3-1 W-3 2-1 1-0
San Francisco 2 2 .500 ½ 2-2 L-1 2-2 0-0
Los Angeles 1 2 .333 2 1 1-2 L-2 0-0 1-2
Arizona 1 3 .250 1-3 L-3 1-3 0-0

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Monday's Games

Cleveland 10, Kansas City 7

Baltimore 2, Milwaukee 0

Detroit 3, Boston 1

Colorado 6, Texas 4, 10 innings

Oakland 13, Tampa Bay 2

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Minnesota 4, Seattle 0

L.A. Angels 6, Miami 2

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 0-0), 12:35 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 0-0) at Detroit (Rodríguez 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0) at Minnesota (Paddack 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0), 1:15 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 1-0) at Arizona (Kelly 0-0), 3:40 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 0-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0) at Baltimore (Means 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Monday's Games

Baltimore 2, Milwaukee 0

Colorado 6, Texas 4, 10 innings

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Washington 11, Atlanta 2

L.A. Angels 6, Miami 2

San Diego 4, San Francisco 2

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington (Gray 0-1) at Atlanta (Fried 0-1), 12:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 0-0), 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 0-0), 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0) at Minnesota (Paddack 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0), 1:15 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 1-0) at Arizona (Kelly 0-0), 3:40 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 1-0) at San Francisco (Webb 0-0), 3:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0) at Baltimore (Means 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 5:14 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.