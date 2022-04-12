All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Florida 72 51 15 6 108 302 214 x-Toronto 72 47 19 6 100 277 221 Tampa Bay 72 44 20 8 96 239 204 Boston 72 45 22 5 95 227 195 Detroit 72 28 34 10 66 209 277 Buffalo 74 26 37 11 63 203 264 Ottawa 72 26 40 6 58 193 236 Montreal 73 20 42 11 51 192 279

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Carolina 73 47 18 8 102 243 175 x-N.Y. Rangers 73 47 20 6 100 225 187 Pittsburgh 74 42 22 10 94 243 205 Washington 72 40 22 10 90 240 210 N.Y. Islanders 71 33 29 9 75 195 196 Columbus 73 34 33 6 74 235 273 Philadelphia 72 23 38 11 57 188 256 New Jersey 72 25 41 6 56 221 269

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Colorado 72 52 14 6 110 275 198 Minnesota 71 44 21 6 94 263 222 St. Louis 72 42 20 10 94 264 207 Nashville 72 41 26 5 87 236 210 Dallas 72 41 27 4 86 214 217 Winnipeg 74 35 28 11 81 230 232 Chicago 72 24 37 11 59 192 255 Arizona 72 22 45 5 49 179 265

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 72 44 19 9 97 253 178 Edmonton 73 42 25 6 90 255 230 Los Angeles 74 38 26 10 86 212 214 Vegas 73 40 29 4 84 234 216 Vancouver 73 35 28 10 80 212 206 Anaheim 74 29 33 12 70 208 242 San Jose 71 29 33 9 67 186 228 Seattle 72 23 43 6 52 186 250

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Monday's Games

Winnipeg 4, Montreal 2

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at Florida, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Florida, 7 p.m.