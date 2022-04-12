North America 3D Printing Materials Market 2021 Huge Demand, Growth Opportunities And Expansion By 2030 | ExOne, Formlabs Inc., Hoganas AB

North America 3D printing materials market is expected to grow by 16.4% annually in the forecast period and reach $2,616.8 million by 2030 with consideration of the COVID-19 impact.
Highlighted with 32 tables and 69 figures, this 104-page report “North America 3D Printing Materials Market 2020-2030 by Material Type, Material Form, Technology, Use Type (Commercial, Personal), Application, Industry Vertical, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America 3D printing materials market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.
Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2015-2019 is historical period with 2019 as the base year and estimates/forecast covering 2020-2030. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
– Market Structure
– Growth Drivers
– Restraints and Challenges
– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
– Porter’s Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America 3D printing materials market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Material Type, Material Form, Technology, Use Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.
Based on material type
Plastics & Polymers
– Photopolymers
– Thermoplastics
– Nylon
– Polylatic Acid (PLA)
– Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
– Polyethylene
– Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)
– Polypropylene
– Polycarbonate
– Other Polymers
Metals & Metal Alloys
– Gold
– Silver
– Stainless Steel
– Aluminium and Aluminium Alloys
– Graphene
– Titanium
– Other Metals
Ceramics
– Quartz
– Glass
– Silica
– Other Ceramics
Biocompatible Material
Laywood
Wax
Paper
Other Materials
Based on material form
Liquid
Filament
– Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
– Polylactic Acid (PLA)
– Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)
– Polycarbonate (PC)
– Nylon
– High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)
– Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol-Modified (PETG)
– Others
Powder
Based on technology
Vat Photopolymerisation
– Stereolithography (SLA)
– Digital Light Processing (DLP)
– Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP)
Material Jetting
Binder Jetting
Material Extrusion
– Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)
– Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF)
Powder Bed Fusion
– Multi Jet Fusion (MJF)
– Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)
– Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)
Sheet Lamination
Directed Energy Deposition
Other Technologies
Based on use type
– Commercial
– Personal
Based on application
– Prototyping
– Tooling
– Functional Part Manufacturing
– Other Applications
Based on industry vertical
– Automotive
– Aerospace & Defense
– Healthcare
– Consumer Goods & Electronics
– Industrial Manufacturing
– Power & Energy
– Construction
– Education
– Food and Culinary
– Other Verticals
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC: Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe: Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
– RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Material Type, Material Form, and Industrial Vertical over the study years (2019-2030) are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend: and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global 3D printing materials market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
Key Players
3D Systems Corporation
Arcam AB
Arkema Group
BASF
CRP Technology Srl
DSM N.V.
EnvisionTEC GmbH
EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems
ExOne
Formlabs Inc.
Hoganas AB
Koninklijke DSM N.V.
LPW Technology Ltd.
Materialise
Mcor Technologies Ltd.
Sandvik AB
Shenzhen eSUN Industrial Co., Ltd
SLM Solutions GmbH
Solidscape Inc.
Solvay
Stratasys Ltd.
What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?
Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.
The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.
The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.
Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?
The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.
It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players
A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and
the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.
The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.
The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.
Research Methodology
Market estimate for 2020
Average promoting charge (ASP) per place for particular product type
Filtrations and assortment of gathered data, to estimate the base yr (2021) market measurement for the country
Gathering facts from organization websites, annual reports, white papers, monetary reports, broking reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings
National authorities documents, statistical databases
News articles, press releases, and webcasts unique to businesses working in the market
Country smart evaluation via interior and exterior proprietary databases, and applicable patent and regulatory databases
Determination of market penetration by way of country
What is the key information extracted from the report?
Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.
The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.
The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.
The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.
The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.
