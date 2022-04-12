North America 3D Printing Software and Service Market To Show Strong Growth & Trade | Sciaky , Sculpteo, Shapeways

North America 3D printing software and service market is expected to grow by 21.9% annually in the forecast period and reach $12.43 billion by 2030 despite the COVID-19 impact.

Highlighted with 31 tables and 69 figures, this 140-page report “North America 3D Printing Software and Service Market 2020-2030 by Offering, Printing Material, Technology, Use Type (Commercial, Personal), Application, Industry Vertical, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America 3D printing software and service market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2015-2019 is historical period with 2019 as the base year and estimates/forecast covering 2020-2030. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America 3D printing software and service market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Printing Material, Technology, Use Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Based on offering,

Scanning

Design

Inspection

Printing

Embedded AI Software

– Machine Learning

– Deep Learning

– Natural Language Processing (NLP)

– Image Recognition

– Speech Recognition

Based on offering

– Printing

– Maintenance

– Training

– Consulting

Based on printing material

– Plastics & Polymers

– Metals & Metal Alloys

– Ceramics

– Biocompatible Material

– Laywood

– Wax

– Paper

– Other Materials

Based on technology

Vat Photopolymerisation

– Stereolithography (SLA)

– Digital Light Processing (DLP)

– Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP)

Material Jetting

Binder Jetting

Material Extrusion

– Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

– Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF)

Powder Bed Fusion

– Multi Jet Fusion (MJF)

– Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

– Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

Sheet Lamination

Directed Energy Deposition

Other Technologies

Based on use type

– Commercial

– Personal

Based on application.

– Prototyping

– Tooling

– Functional Part Manufacturing

– Other Applications

Based on industry vertical

– Automotive

– Aerospace & Defense

– Healthcare

– Consumer Goods & Electronics

– Industrial Manufacturing

– Power & Energy

– Construction

– Education

– Food and Culinary

– Other Verticals

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC: Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe: Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Use Type, Technology, and Industrial Vertical over the study years (2019-2030) are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend: and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global 3D printing software and service market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players

3D Systems Corporation

Artec 3D

AUTODESK, INC.

Dassault Systmes

Digital Mechanics AB

Doob Group AG

GPI Prototype & Manufacturing Services, INC.

Imaginarium

Materialise NV

Organovo Holdings, INC.

Pixologic, Inc.

Prodways

Proto Labs, Inc.

PTC, Inc.

Sciaky Inc.

Sculpteo

Shapeways

Siemens PLM Software Inc.

Star Rapid

STRATASYS LTD.

The ExOne Company

Trimble Inc.

VoxelJet AG

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Research Methodology

Market estimate for 2020

Average promoting charge (ASP) per place for particular product type

Filtrations and assortment of gathered data, to estimate the base yr (2021) market measurement for the country

Gathering facts from organization websites, annual reports, white papers, monetary reports, broking reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings

National authorities documents, statistical databases

News articles, press releases, and webcasts unique to businesses working in the market

Country smart evaluation via interior and exterior proprietary databases, and applicable patent and regulatory databases

Determination of market penetration by way of country

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

