N95 Mask Market Strong Extension In Revenue Continues

Global N95 Mask Market Size study, by Product (With Exhalation Valve, Without Exhalation Valve), by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), by End-User (Healthcare, Construction, Manufacturing, Mining, Oil & Gas, and Others), and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Key Segments Studied in the Global N95 Mask Market

Global N95 Mask Market is valued at approximately USD 1.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 45.1 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

N95 masks are a form of respiratory protective device designed to provide a near facial fit and airborne particles are filtered very efficiently. These masks’ edges are meant to form a seal around the mouth and the nose. The straining property of these masks functions as a multi-layered arrangement made of non-woven fabric, where polypropylene (PP) is one of the raw materials most repeatedly used to manufacture this non-woven fabric. The driving factors could be attributed to the increasing occurrences of infectious biological diseases have contributed to an increase in demand for N95 masks, combined with the prevalence of COVID-19 worldwide. Costs have at least doubled for medical gloves, gowns, N95s-and other medical supplies,.

The use of such masks to avoid the transmission of the virus from an infected person to the population is promoted by various medical bodies, such as the WHO, the CDC, and health ministries across numerous countries. The N95 design represents that the mask has the ability to restrict at least 95% of very small test particles. According to Premier, a company that buys medical supplies on behalf of about 40 percent of U.S. hospitals, the use of N95s has increased 500 percent since July 2020. Also, National Nurses United’s (NNU) in November 2020 conducted a survey that shows the shortage of protective gear such as N95s remains an immense safety issue for its members. More than 80% of nurses have documented the reuse of single-use products such as N95 respirators, and about 20% of hospitals have recently prohibited the use of N95s.

Honeywell International Inc. started manufacturing of disposable face masks at its Fulgaon production facility in Pune, India, in August 2020. The goal of this expansion is to supply the government of India with face masks in order to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the region. However, the lack of polypropylene melt-blown fabric is likely to cause another supply chain shortage in the polypropylene resin value chain, which was also short-lived during the 2009 H1N1 influenza pandemic. Thus, this may act as a restraint and hamper the growth of the market.

The regional analysis of the global N95 Mask Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, owing to the growing demand for healthcare services.

Major market player included in this report are:3M Honeywell International Inc Kimberly-clark Cardinal Health KOWA Ansell Ltd. Shanghai Dasheng Vogmask Hakugen Sinotextiles

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

With Exhalation Valve

Without Exhalation Valve

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By End-User:

Healthcare

Construction

Manufacturing

Mining

Oil & Gas

Others

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

COVID-19 – Next Thoughts: In this piece, we have shared key data and numbers that shine a spotlight on the current scale of the crisis and the economic fallout. A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

Study Explore :Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

The study objectives of this report are:To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025. To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact AnalysisWhat should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels? What are market dynamics? What are challenges and opportunities? What is economic impact on market? What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

Key Points Covered in N95 Mask Market Report:

Chapter 1, About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of N95 Mask market, Applications, Market Segment by Regions North America, Europe or Asia;

Chapter 2, objective of the study.

Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.

Chapter 4 and 5, to show the Overall Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;

Chapter 6 and 7, to show the Market size, share and forecast; Five forces analysis (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation, comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 10, focus on identifying the key industry influencer’s, overview of decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision makers;

Chapter 11 and 12, Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behavior, Marketing Channels and demand & supply.

Chapter 13 and 14, describe about the vendor landscape (classification and Market Positioning)

Chapter 15, deals with N95 Mask Market sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

