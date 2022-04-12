Hydrogel Market Share Will Continue To Expand Steadily Through 2030 | Johnson & Johnson, Procyon Corp., and Axelgaard Manufacturing

The global hydrogel dressing market was valued at $320.85 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $695.05 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Hydrogel is a water-insoluble polymer chain network, which is an essential component in wound care as its high moisture content helps prevent the infections by obstructing microorganisms. It keeps the wound surface hydrated, which helps in pain management and provides an ideal environment for wound cleansing of autolytic debridement. Hydrogel dressing is used for dry, necrotic wounds, sloughy, granulating, and epithelializing wound care. They are also used for the surgical wounds, skin tears, burns, pressure ulcers, and diabetes-related wounds. Moreover, they offer various advantages such as aid to maintain a hydrated environment for appropriate flow of oxygen, keep temperature consistent, protect the wound site from exogenous infection, and ease pain associated with dressing changes.

Increase in incidence of ulcer and diabetic patients with clotting disorders and rise in number of accidental emergencies, especially burn injuries, led to the substantial requirement of hydrogel dressings for wound care. In addition, increase in adoption of hydrogel dressings as a substitute for traditional gauze for wound care applications is one of the key drivers of the market. Moreover, technological innovation in wound closure techniques, namely, injectable stimuli-responsive amorphous hydrogels for stopping bleeding in trauma cases and military personnel, further supplement the market growth. However, high costs associated with the manufacturing of hydrogel dressings and long lab to market pipeline period for healthcare products is expected to restrain the market growth.

The hydrogel dressing market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. By product type, the market is categorized into amorphous hydrogel, impregnated hydrogel, and sheet hydrogel. Depending on end user, it is classified into hospitals, physician’s office, and others. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major companies profiled in this report include 3M, B Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec Group Plc, Svenska Cellulosa AB, Integra Lifesciences (Derma sciences), Smith & Nephew Plc., Johnson & Johnson, Procyon Corp., and Axelgaard Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global hydrogel dressing market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

– A quantitative analysis of the industry from 2019 to 2027 is provided to enable the stakeholders capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the application and products of hydrogel dressing used across the globe.

– The key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Amorphous Hydrogel

– Impregnated Hydrogel

– Sheet Hydrogel

By End User

– Hospital

– Physician’s Office

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA



LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– 3M Company

– B Braun Melsungen AG

– Coloplast A/S

– ConvaTec Group Plc

– Svenska Cellulosa AB

– Integra Lifesciences (Derma sciences)

– Smith & Nephew Plc.

– Johnson & Johnson

– Procyon Corp.

– Axelgaard Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

– Gentell Inc.

– Cardinal Health

