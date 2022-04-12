Data Centre IT Asset Disposition Market Scope and overview, Growth Study, Future Trends, Demands, and Top Players Data by Forecast to 2030

The Global Data Centre IT Asset Disposition Market is estimated to reach $14 billion by the end of the year 2025. As per the detailed market analysis, the global data centre IT asset disposition industry is anticipated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of ~7% during the forecast period 2017-2025.

Segmentation Overview of the Global Data Centre IT Asset Disposition Market

The data centre IT asset disposition industry is segmented on the basis of various market segments that include asset type and service as the major market segments. In the research study, these market segments have been studied on the basis of sub-segments considering the impact of various market determinants and geographical conditions.

The Asset Type Segment of the Global Data Centre IT Asset Disposition is Sub-Segmented into:

Servers

SSD

Laptops

Desktops

Line cards

GBIC

CPU

HDD

Memory Modules

The Service Segment of the Global Data Centre IT Asset Disposition is Sub-Segmented into:

Recycling

Remarketing/Resale

Data Sanitation/ Destruction

Geographical Overview of the Global Data Centre IT Asset Disposition Market

The global data centre IT asset disposition market is segmented on the basis of various geographical regions, such as:

North America (U.S., Canada and Rest of North America)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, South Asia and Rest of APAC)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

As per the regional study, the North America data centre IT asset disposition market is estimated to constitute the highest market share in the global data centre IT asset disposition market.

The Asia Pacific data centre IT asset disposition market is anticipated to grow at prominent growth rate with the highest CAGR amongst all the other regions during the forecast period.

Competition Insights of the Global Data Centre IT Asset Disposition Market

The company profile section of the research report offers real-time market analysis through various sub-sections that include company overview, product portfolio, financial performance, business performance and SWOT analysis.

The report includes study of the following companies:

Sims Recycling Ltd.

Iron Mountain Inc.

ITRenew Inc.

LifeSpan International, Inc.

Apto Solutions, Inc.

CloudBlue Technologies, Inc.

Arrow Electronics, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)

Other Prominent Players

Research Methodology

This market research report on the global data centre IT asset disposition market is a comprehensive market evaluation based on wide range of primary and secondary sources of information. The competitive scenario of the data centre IT asset disposition industry is calculated by considering various market determinants that impacts the global marketplace. The thorough analysis of historical data and current trends of the data centre IT asset disposition market offers researchers a base to calculate the market size by considering various predictions and estimates. The research report used an analytical triangulation method to study the figures and numbers of the data centre IT asset disposition market through both top-down and bottom-up analytical approaches. The analytical report compiled by studying the data centre IT asset disposition market in a comprehensive manner which help readers to interpret the market scenario in terms of quantitative and qualitative manner for the forecast period.

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

