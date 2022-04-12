A flexible pipe is a hollow structure designed to transfer fluids or liquids from one location to another. It is widely used in offshore and onshore oil and & exploration as well as in production process. Corrosion is one of the major downsides associated with metal piping systems. Flexible pipes require protection from both inside and outside, thus impeding the hydraulic efficiency and further enhancing the performance of flexible pipes. High-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes do not corrode or rust, and are unaffected by any biological growth, thus extending service life and ensuring cost savings. Flexible pipes are widely used for conveying liquids and fluids, such as crude oil. They can operate even under high pressure and temperature conditions.

The global flexible pipes market size was valued at $0.8 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to generate $1.2 billion by 2027. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Technological advancements in drilling processes have led to the development of the oil & gas industry, which, in turn, drives the growth of the global flexible pipe market. Technological advancements in flexible pipes have further enabled access for extremely remote locations such as deep water. However, as the oil & gas industry deals with the transport of crude oil, stringent regulations imposed on the materials used in pipes hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in horizontal exploration activities is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunity for the market expansion during the forecast period.

Polyamide flexible pipes provide prolonged durability, due to their mechanical properties, which make them suitable for use in industries such as machinery tools, packaging, and automation. In addition, polypropylene (PP) pipes and tubing exhibit enhanced durability and heat resistant properties. Thus, these pipes are ideal for use in transfer of gases or hot liquids or where higher pressure and temperature are expected. PP flexible pipes are further suggested for vacuum systems. Furthermore, PP plastic piping possess resistance to alkali and acids, however, they have poor resistance to aliphatic, aromatic, and chlorinated solvents.

The global flexible pipes market is segmented into raw material, application, and region. Depending on raw material, the market is segregated into high-density polyethylene, polyamide, polyvinylidene fluoride, and others. On the basis of application, it is categorized into onshore and offshore. Region wise, the flexible pipes market analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Abrupt deterioration has witnessed in 2020 in the global macroeconomic situation, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response to this health emergency, governments in most countries have adopted containment measures, including travel bans, quarantines, and other public emergency measures, with serious repercussions on economic activity and the entire production system. Initial evidence is beginning to emerge of the impact of these measures on economic performance in the countries first affected by the epidemic. The impacted economies such as Italy, China, the UK, India, Spain, and the U.S. have witnessed slowdown in demand and the economic cycle.

The key players operating in flexible pipes industry include National Oilwell Varco, Inc., Baker Hughes Company, Magma Global Ltd., FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies, Inc., Shawcor Ltd., Pipelife Nederland B.V., Airborne Oil & Gas B.V., Technip FMC Plc., Prysmian Group, and ContiTech AG. The key players have adopted strategies such as partnership and business expansion to sustain the intense competition in the market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the flexible pipes market from 2019 to 2027 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict flexible pipes market growth is provided.

– The flexible pipes market forecast and estimations are based on factors impacting the market growth, in terms of value.

– Profiles of leading players operating in the flexible pipes market are provided to understand the global competitive scenario.

– The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable flexible pipes market share.

– The flexible pipes market size is provided in terms of revenue.

– The report provides an in-depth analysis of the forecast along with the current and future flexible pipes market trends.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Raw Material

– High-density Polyethylene

– Polyamide

– Polyvinylidene Fluoride

– Others

By End-use Industry

– Onshore

– Offshore

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of LAMEA

– Key Players

o National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

o Baker Hughes Company

o Magma Global Ltd.

o FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies, Inc.

o Shawcor Ltd.

o Pipelife Nederland B.V.

o Airborne Oil & Gas B.V.

o Technip FMC Plc.

o Prysmian Group

o ContiTech AG

Table Of Content:

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Key market segments

1.3.1.List of key players profiled in the report

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.1.1.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Market Overview: It consists of six sections, research scope, extensive makers blanketed, marketplace fragments via type, Market place portions by utility, study desires, and years considered.

Market Landscape: Here, the opposition within the Worldwide Market is dissected, by fee, profits, offers, and piece of the pie by means of agency, marketplace fee, cutthroat situations Landscape, and maximum recent patterns, consolidation, improvement, obtaining, and portions of the general industry of pinnacle agencies.

Market Status and Outlook via Region: In this phase, the report examines approximately internet part, deals, earnings, advent, portion of the general industry, CAGR, and marketplace size by means of locale. Here, The Global Market is profoundly tested primarily based on regions and nations like North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This segment of the exploration looks at suggests how remarkable cease-consumer/software sections add to the worldwide market.

Market Forecast: Production Side: In this piece of the record, the creators have zeroed in on creation and advent esteem conjecture, key makers gauge, and creation and creation esteem estimate with the aid of type.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last segments of the document where the discoveries of the investigators and the end of the exploration study are given.

