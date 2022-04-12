Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins Market |Samsung Cheil Industries, INEOS, Ningbo LG Yongxing Chemical

Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins Market to reach USD 3 billion by 2027. Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins Market is valued approximately USD 2.51 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.6 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints.

Styrene acrylonitrile resin is a type of plastic which consist of styrene and acrylonitrile. It is also known as SAN. It is widely used in cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries due to its greater thermal resistance. SAN resins are widely used for making containers for cosmetics and personal care products like toothbrushes and other makeup brushes. The resin is also used for making cups, trays, covers, containers, cassette cases, juicers, and mixers, disposable lighters, hangers, doorknobs. Rising personal care industry and growing medical sector has led the adoption of Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins across the forecast period.

According to Statista Revenue in the Personal Care segment is projected to reach USD 254.9 billion in 2021.Revenue is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2021-2025) of 5.68%, resulting in a projected market volume of USD 317.9 billion by 2025. Also, with the increasing demand from end use industries the adoption & demand for Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, negative impact of covid 19 on small scale industries is likely to affect the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to Overall production and Volume.

Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as urbanization coupled with rising GDP, high demand from end-use industries would create lucrative growth prospects for the Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Samsung Cheil Industries

INEOS

Chi Mei

Ningbo LG Yongxing Chemical

China National Petroleum

SABIC

Formosa Plastics

Toray

Tianjin Dagu Chemicals

PetroChina

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Suspension

Emulsion

Continuous mass Polymerization

By End Use Industry:

Consumer goods

Electrical & electronic appliance

Packaging,

Automotive

Building & construction

Medical,

Graft polyols

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

