Epoxy Composite Market Openings And Dangers Looked By The Current Merchants In Global Market

Epoxy is a common resin used to create composite materials in thermosets. Epoxy resins are used in a wide variety of components, structures, and concrete repair composites. Major advantages of using epoxy include the ability to adapt to various products, their low shrinkage, good mechanical properties, and resistance to corrosive liquids and environments. In addition, superior electrical properties, high efficiency at elevated temperatures, and reasonable adhesion to substrates are some of the other benefits of using epoxy.

The global epoxy composite market size was valued at $16.4 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $24.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Rise in demand for lightweight materials in the automotive and aviation industries is expected to drive the global demand for epoxy composites due to its low weight-to-strength ratio. In addition, increase in demand for composite materials in pipes & tanks and oil & gas applications is expected to fuel the global market for epoxy composites during the forecast period. Furthermore, epoxy composites are also commonly used in wind turbines. Their superior material properties such as durability and excellent mechanical strength along with weight lightening significantly boost the efficiency of wind turbine. Therefore, growth in the wind energy industry is projected to boost global demand for epoxy composites. However, high volatility in the prices of raw materials and recyclability issues are anticipated to restrain the growth of the global epoxy composite market.



The global epoxy composite market is segmented on the basis of fiber type, end-use industry, and region. By fiber type, the market is classified into glass, carbon, and others (natural fiber and aramid fiber). According to end-use industry, it is divided into aerospace & defense, automotive, electrical & electronics, wind energy, sporting goods, marine, piping, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Some of the key players operating in the global epoxy composite market are Barrday Inc., Bhor Chemicals and Plastics Private Limited, Cytec Solvay Group, Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Park Aerospace Corp., Sabanci Holding, SGL Carbon SE, Teijin Limited, and Toray Industries Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global epoxy composite from 2019 to 2027 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

? A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

? Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the market growth, in terms of both value and volume.

? Profiles of leading players operating in the market are provided to understand the global competitive scenario.

? The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Fiber Type

? Glass

? Carbon

? Others

– Natural Fiber

– Aramid Fiber

– By End-Use Industry

? Aerospace & Defense

? Automotive

? Electrical & Electronics

? Wind Energy

? Sporting Goods

? Marine

? Piping

? Others

– By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? UK

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? China

? Japan

? India

? South Korea

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? Argentina

? Qatar

? UAE

? Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Barrday Inc.

– Bhor Chemicals And Plastics Private Limited

– Cytec Solvay Group

– Hexcel Corporation

– Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

– Park Aerospace Corp.

– Sabanci Holding

– SGL Carbon SE

– Teijin Limited

– Toray Industries Inc.

Table Of Content:

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Key market segments

1.3.1.List of key players profiled in the report

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.1.1.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Market Overview: It consists of six sections, research scope, extensive makers blanketed, marketplace fragments via type, Market place portions by utility, study desires, and years considered.

Market Landscape: Here, the opposition within the Worldwide Market is dissected, by fee, profits, offers, and piece of the pie by means of agency, marketplace fee, cutthroat situations Landscape, and maximum recent patterns, consolidation, improvement, obtaining, and portions of the general industry of pinnacle agencies.

Market Status and Outlook via Region: In this phase, the report examines approximately internet part, deals, earnings, advent, portion of the general industry, CAGR, and marketplace size by means of locale. Here, The Global Market is profoundly tested primarily based on regions and nations like North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This segment of the exploration looks at suggests how remarkable cease-consumer/software sections add to the worldwide market.

Market Forecast: Production Side: In this piece of the record, the creators have zeroed in on creation and advent esteem conjecture, key makers gauge, and creation and creation esteem estimate with the aid of type.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last segments of the document where the discoveries of the investigators and the end of the exploration study are given.

