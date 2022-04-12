Western Blotting Market Anticipated To Observe Spectacular Growth Rate In The Outlook (2021 To 2030)

Western Blotting Market to reach USD 1495.80 million by 2027. Western Blotting Market is valued approximately USD 950 Million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.70 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Western Blotting is a type of test which is used in cell and molecular biology. The Western Blotting test helps in detecting particular type of protein from mixture of proteins which is extracted from cell. The technological advancements in the field of Western Blotting will boost the market growth. For instance, Bio-Techne Corporation, in October 2020, launched a SARS-CoV-2 multi-antigen module for Simple Western and Jess automated western blotting systems. This helped in accelerating the COVID-19 research and vaccine development.

Also, increasing fundings in Pharmaceuticals and Biomedical research will drive the market growth. As per India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the government of India is keeping an eye on increasing the healthcare expenditure to 3% of Gross Domestic Product by 2022. However, emergence of alternative technologies can impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, with emerging economies, Western Blotting market is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Western Blotting market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing government investments and presence of top manufacturers. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Danaher Corporation

Bio-Techne Corporation

Merck KGaA

GE Healthcare.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Advansta, Inc.

EMD Millipore Corporation.

PerkinElmer Inc.,

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Consumables

Instruments

By Application:

Biomedical Research

Clinical Diagnostics

Agricultural Applications

Other Application

By End User:

Academic & Research Institutes

Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

