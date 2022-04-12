Ureteral Stents Market PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, CAGR And Value Chain Study To 2030

Ureteral Stents Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Ureteral Stents Market by region.

Ureteral Stents Market to reach USD 0.73 billion by 2027. Ureteral Stents Market is valued approximately USD 0.45 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.10 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Ureteral Stents is a thin hollow tube which is introduced into the ureter to treat blockage of the urine flow from the kidney. These stents are used to treat various conditions in patients which kidney stones and urinary incontinency. The prevalence of prostate cancer and tumor or scarring of the ureter requires the need for ureteral stents during or after the treatment. For Instance: as per the estimates of the American Cancer Society, around 191,930 men was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2020. So, the increase in prevalence of these incidence has surged the demand for ureteral stents.

Furthermore, there is increase in number of kidney transplants which drive the growth for ureteral stents market. For instance: as per the Organ Donor, in 2020, in U.S. there were 106,825 people waiting for organ transplant and of these only 39,000 transplants were performed in year 2020. Also, technological advancement in ureteral stents such as use of the biodegradable materials which includes antibacterial coating that led to efficient and improved outcomes to urinary and kidney disorder. However, lack of skilled professionals would impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Ureteral Stents market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in the prevalence of urinary tract disorder, a rise in healthcare expenditure is also one the reason the region is dominating in the market.

Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rise in geriatric population, increase in healthcare awareness and government initiatives related to healthcare treatments.

Major market player included in this report are:

Boston Scientific Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cook Medical

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Coloplast Ltd.

Medline Industries

Allium Medical Solutions Ltd.

Merit Medical Systems

Teleflex Incorporated

Olympus Corporation

By Material Outlook:

Metallic Ureteral Stents

Polymer Ureteral Stents

By Application Outlook:

Kidney Stones

Kidney Transplantation

Tumors

Urinary Incontinence

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

