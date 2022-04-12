North America Shotcrete Equipment Market Moving Elements Affecting The Market In The Geological Areas  | SANY GROUP, CCS Group               

The North America shotcrete equipment market size was valued at $612.4 million in 2019, and is anticipated to generate $785.1 million by 2027. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Shotcrete is a process of spraying concrete mixture, which is pneumatically projected with high velocity over a substrate like walls, rocks, overheads, or vertical structures to obtain a high-quality dense concrete. Shotcrete is widely used across the globe mainly for underground construction, tunneling and mining works, repair, and restoration of buildings. Shotcrete offers advantages of reducing the time required along with the cost incurred for construction.

The factors such as increase in building renovation & remodeling, rise in popularity of eco-friendly green building concept, R&D carried out in the technology of shotcrete process and raw materials, and technical & economic benefits of shotcrete along with sustainability of shotcrete process are expected to drive the growth of the North America shotcrete equipment market.



The North America shotcrete equipment market is segmented on the basis of various parameters such as technique, system, application, and equipment. Depending on technique, the market is classified into wet mix and dry mix. Based on system of spraying, it is divided into manual spraying and robotic spraying system. Further, the application segment is categorized into underground construction, inground swimming pool, water retaining structure, protective coatings, and repair works. The equipment segment is divided into general equipment, auxiliary equipment, and special equipment.



Top players in the market are investing huge capital in R&D activities to develop enhanced products to cater to the current demands. Some of the major players in the shotcrete equipment market are Mesa Industries, Inc (Airplaco and Gunite Supply), Cemen Tech Inc., SANY GROUP, CCS Group, LLC, RFI Construction Products, Cancrete Equipment Ltd., Reed Shotcrete Equipment, Blastcrete Equipment, LLC., Western Shotcrete Equipment, and Structural Shotcrete Systems, Inc.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE NORTH AMERICA SHOTCRETE EQUIPMENT MARKET

– The outbreak of Coronavirus took place in November 2019 and soon spread worldwide. It easily turned into a pandemic and has impacted the whole world, affecting human lives economically as well as on personal levels.

– The building and construction segment also took a hit in the process and came to a complete stop. Moreover, renovation and repair works were also at a standstill.

– In the North American region, the U.S. was the most affected country. It recorded the highest number of COVID-19 positive patients and highest number of deaths. In addition, there was no lockdown enforced, yet people were reluctant to go out of their homes and resulted into various production and constriction sites being shut down.

– This largely impacted the flow of shotcrete throughout its value chain and thus, the covid-19 outbreak largely impacted North America shotcrete market.

– The above factors have impacted the growth of the North America shotcrete equipment market.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Technique

? Dry Mix

? Wet Mix

– By System

? Manual Spraying

? Robotic Spraying



– By Application

? Underground Construction

? Inground Swimming Pool

? Water Retaining Structure

? Protective Coatings

? Repair Works



– By Equipment

? General Equipment

? Auxiliary Equipment

? Special Equipment

– By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– BLASTCRETE EQUIPMENT, LLC.

– CanCrete Equipment Ltd.

– CCS Group, LLC

– Cemen Tech Inc.

– Mesa Industries, LCC.

– REED Shotcrete Equipment

– RFI Construction Products

– Sany

– Structural Shotcrete Systems, Inc.

– Western Shotcrete Equipment

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

