Super Absorbent Polymer Market Key Drives Zeroing In On The Main Merchants | Songwon Industrial, Wanhua Chemical Group

Super absorbent polymer (SAP) is cross-linked polymer, which is insoluble in water. Its fundamental feature is its capacity to absorb liquid and keep them trapped or store, even under extreme pressure. SAP is different from sponge; sponge holds liquid and releases it when squeezed, whereas SAP turns liquid into gel and holds it. It is used in numerous applications such as diapers and in agriculture to regulate the moisture in the soil and release for the plants during dry period.

The global super absorbent polymer market was valued at $7.6 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $10.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027.

The major factor contributing toward the growth of the market include increase in population. Increase in population is up surging the demand for baby diapers. Some of the countries where diaper market is anticipated to increase at considerable rate are India, Indonesia, Mexico, Turkey, Brazil, and others. Moreover, high number of aged population in countries such as Japan, Italy, Finland, Greece, and others drives the penetration of adult diapers in these countries, which further boost the market growth. However, matured markets for diapers are expected to hinder the market growth. On the contrary, factors such as rise in awareness about diaper products in rural areas of African countries & India and product advancement in diaper products are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

The report segments the market on the basis of type, application, production method, and region. By type, the market is classified into synthetic and natural. The synthetic segment is sub-divided into sodium polyacrylate, polyacrylamide copolymer, ethylene maleic anhydride copolymer, and others. Whereas, the natural segment is further categorized into polyvinyl alcohol, polysaccharides, polyitaconic acid, polypeptide, and others. On the basis of application, the market is fragmented into personal care, healthcare, agriculture &horticulture, and other.

The personal care segment is further categorized into adult incontinence products, sanitary napkins, baby diapers, nappy pads, and urinary bag. The healthcare segment is further sub-divided into wound dressing, medical waste solidification, and superabsorbent mat. The agriculture and horticulture segment is further categorized into seed coating, root dipping, soil broadcasting, flower beds, and ornamental gardens. By production method, the market is bifurcated into suspension polymerization, solution polymerization, and gel polymerization. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the market from 2020 to 2027, determining the prevailing opportunities.

? A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

? The market size is provided in terms of volume and revenue.

? Porter;s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

? Profiles of leading players operating in the market are provided to understand the competitive scenario.

? The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable growth.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS-

By Type

– Synthetic

o Sodium Polyacrylate

o Polyacrylamide Copolymer

o Ethylene Maleic Anhydride Copolymer

o Others

– Natural

o Polyvinyl Alcohol

o Polysaccharides

o Polyitaconic Acid

o Polypeptide

o Others

?



By Application

– Personal Care

o Adult Incontinence Products

o Sanitary Napkins

o Baby Diapers

o Nappy Pads

o Urinary Bag

– Healthcare

o Wound Dressing

o Medical Waste Solidification

o Superabsorbent Mat

– Agriculture & Horticulture

o Seed Coating

o Root Dipping

o Soil Broadcasting

o Flower Beds

o Ornamental Gardens

– Others

By Application

– Suspension Polymerization

– Solution Polymerization

– Gel Polymerization

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA



KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– BASF SE

– Evonik Industries AG

– Kao Corporation

– LG Chem

– Sanyo Chemical Industries, LTD

– Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co., LTD

– Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

– Xitao Polymer Co., Ltd

– Yixing Danson Technology

– Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

The other players in the value chain include High Smart Commodity Co., LTD, Soco, Chinafloc, Songwon Industrial, Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd, Chemtex Speciality Limited, Chase Corp, and others.

Table Of Content:

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Key market segments

1.3.1.List of key players profiled in the report

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.1.1.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Market Overview: It consists of six sections, research scope, extensive makers blanketed, marketplace fragments via type, Market place portions by utility, study desires, and years considered.

Market Landscape: Here, the opposition within the Worldwide Market is dissected, by fee, profits, offers, and piece of the pie by means of agency, marketplace fee, cutthroat situations Landscape, and maximum recent patterns, consolidation, improvement, obtaining, and portions of the general industry of pinnacle agencies.

Market Status and Outlook via Region: In this phase, the report examines approximately internet part, deals, earnings, advent, portion of the general industry, CAGR, and marketplace size by means of locale. Here, The Global Market is profoundly tested primarily based on regions and nations like North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This segment of the exploration looks at suggests how remarkable cease-consumer/software sections add to the worldwide market.

Market Forecast: Production Side: In this piece of the record, the creators have zeroed in on creation and advent esteem conjecture, key makers gauge, and creation and creation esteem estimate with the aid of type.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last segments of the document where the discoveries of the investigators and the end of the exploration study are given.

